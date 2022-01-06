Mlytics identified as a Representative Vendor in Content Delivery Networks by Gartner

Mlytics, cited in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Global CDN, is redefining how website and application owners cater digital assets to users.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mlytics, a leading provider of Multi CDN digital experience delivery solutions, has been included in the 2021 Market Guide for Global CDN report by Gartner, Inc.

As Gartner's recently published Market Guide for Global CDN recommends:

"Evaluate both single-sourced or multi-CDN architectures to meet business resiliency requirements. Consider using a multi-CDN configuration when internal requirements dictate support for high resiliency and ultralow latency."

Online businesses are attempting to anchor themselves in their local markets, while at the same time expanding their global reach. The latter may bring hyperlocalization challenges, especially for rapidly emerging markets like South America, China, Eastern Europe, and India. Hyperlocalization concerns include supply chain inconsistency, local rules and regulations, and accessibility to local or regionally focused CDNs.

According to Gartner, "Supply chain inconsistencies -- As a result of the pandemic, many of the networking and infrastructure components required to scale network nodes and edge pops were disrupted. Gartner saw CDN providers diversify their manufacturers and supply chain partners. Providers reliant on a single market for their components, such as China, added additional vendors and partners in nearby regions such as Southeast Asia. Enterprises that have a deep global footprint strategy should evaluate their suppliers' existing supply chains in order to ensure consistent future market expansion."

Instead of awaiting the global players to partner with local providers that do not support similar levels of performance and security, Mlytics addresses this challenge by combining multiple trusted local and global CDNs with sophisticated security features into a centralized marketplace.

What's more, leveraging a proprietary smart load-balancing solution, Mlytics has created a one-of-a-kind, digital experience delivery platform, uniquely suited to optimize website traffic while keeping sites safe and secure both locally and globally.

The platform allows access to multiple trusted global CDNs such as Akamai, Cloudflare, or Fastly and regional players like ChinaCache or Wangsu in China within a few clicks, enabling users to fully customize the solution to their global or regional business needs. Setting itself apart from traditional CDN solution providers, the Mlytics system collects global network performance data and translates it into traffic routing decisions, tapping into an AI solution, the system automatically identifies and routes users to the best-performing CDN to deliver the optimal experience and avoid disruption. Traffic going through the system is protected from a range of malicious activities by the platform's Cloud WAF, API protection, CDN/origin DDoS protection, and bot management and access control tools.

We believe the capabilities to provide accessibility, orchestration and transparency are the key reasons why Mlytics was named as one of Representative Vendors in Content Delivery Networks in the Gartner report.

"We believe our inclusion in the Market Guide for Global CDN report by Gartner as a confirmation of our mission to disrupt the cloud industry with solutions for a more resilient, faster, and safer internet world with transparency, choice and control," said Ryan Chin, CEO of Mlytics. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap. With the recent launch of our revamped platform for digital experience delivery, we deliver a truly revolutionary product: the world's largest CDN Multi CDN marketplace. We're convinced that this will change the face of the content and digital experience delivery industry and further enhance our market position."

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Global CDN, Ted Chamberlin et al., 8 November 2021

About Mlytics

Established in 2017, Mlytics aims to build a faster, more reliable, and safer online world – while providing the ultimate transparency, flexibility, and customer control. The company's technology platform disrupts the cloud industry with Multi-CDN technology to deliver the best-in-class reliability, performance, and security. Mlytics simplifies the CDN subscription and activation process, using RUM and synthetic monitoring to collect CDN and network data to help businesses route traffic intelligently across all available CDNs.

