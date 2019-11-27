mm2 announces launch of video streaming service mPlay Asia

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment
MM2 Entertainment

Singapore's leading media entertainment and content company mm2 Entertainment (a wholly owned subsidiary of mm2 Asia Ltd) is announcing its latest venture into content streaming services with the launch of mPlay Asia.

mPlay Asia is a free-to-use video streaming platform for quality Chinese-language short-form content.

Set to launch in April 2020, mPlay targets young urban professionals seeking fun and informative videos that fit their fast-paced and flexible consumption habits.

Fresh, original and curated videos, between 3-5mins in duration, will be uploaded weekly for live streaming and VOD viewing. 

The short-form format is designed especially for viewing over mobile, and allow users extreme flexibility to enjoy the content, at their convenience.

At launch, mPlay will focus on four key Chinese-speaking markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with an addressable audience size of over 40 million.

"We are extremely excited about the huge potential of mPlay to engage audiences. The demand for quality online Chinese content continues to grow exponentially. We aim to build a platform that is dedicated to providing short video clips with high production values that appeal strongly to our regional audiences," says mm2 Asia Group CEO, Chang Long Jong.

One of the key features of the mPlay brand is the concept of 'Comparative Content'.

Audiences in the four key markets share many commonalities culturally, socially and behaviourally; yet there are many interesting differences.

By leveraging mm2's regional production capabilities, as well as the company's extensive experience serving the region's audience base, mPlay aims to produce and deliver content that celebrates the richness and diversity of people in these four markets, and introduce the mm2 brand of entertainment to a new generation of cord-cutters.

mPlay will also have live-streaming capabilities to bring events of interest 'live' to its viewers.

Built together with technology provider ESP xMedia, the mPlay platform will progressively develop and introduce enhanced features including personalisation, interactivity and e-commerce capabilities.

