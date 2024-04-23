Mobile, AL Tractor-Trailer Repairs: Commercial Truck Maintenance Service Updated

Gulf City Body & Trailer Works (251-438-5521) has announced an update to its commercial truck repair services in Mobile, AL.

—

Following the service expansion, truck drivers will be able to bring their tractor-trailers to the company’s facility for full-service repairs and maintenance.

For more information, please visit https://gulfcity.com

While tractor-trailers are designed to cover long distances, they require regular servicing for optimal performance and safety. Although the exact maintenance schedule will vary by model and circumstance, it is generally recommended that tractor-trailers receive basic service every 15,000 miles and undergo a thorough inspection every 30,000 miles, according to an article by TransForce.

As a member of the NTEA, NTTC, and the Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida Petroleum Association, Gulf City Body & Trailer Works is equipped with the knowledge and facilities to perform full-service maintenance on all models of tractor-trailers, fuel tankers, and flatbeds. The company can also repair any damage to a vehicle; their experienced technicians can provide truck drivers with aluminum and stainless steel welding, steel fabrication, hydraulic work, and wet line installation, among other services.

“No job is too large or too small,” says a website representative. “We’re committed to providing you with honest, quality service, and we have a reputation for getting the job right the first time.”

Should truck drivers require parts for their tractor-trailer, Gulf City Body & Trailer Works will also be able to supply them with replacements. With an extensive inventory of truck equipment and hardware, the company can offer their customers new and used trailer components from a variety of major brands.

About Gulf City Body & Trailer Works

Gulf City Body & Trailer Works has served the trucking industry since its founding in 1945 and has garnered a reputation for competitive pricing and high-quality service. In addition to Alabama, the company operates in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Northwest Florida.

“Much has changed in the trucking industry since Gulf City Body & Trailer Works first opened its doors over six decades ago,” says a spokesperson for the company. “But we were in tune with your trailer then, and we are still in tune today. Our team of trained mechanics is continually upgrading their skills to perform the work today’s complex trucks and trailers require.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://gulfcity.com/service/

Contact Info:

Name: Paul Averitt

Email: Send Email

Organization: Gulf City Body & Trailer Works

Address: 601 S Conception St, Mobile, Alabama 36603, United States

Phone: +1-251-438-5521

Website: https://gulfcity.com



Release ID: 89127880

