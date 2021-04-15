TAIPEI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Taiwanese game developer USERJOY has launched the international version of its mobile game brand "Kingdom Heroes M". The game is officially launched today (April 15th).During the celebration event period, when players create a character, they can obtain a "War Soul Prize", which gives players a chance to incarnate into one of Three Kingdoms generals and gain great combat power.

Mobile game masterpiece Kingdom Heroes M officially launched on iOS and Android PChomeSEA crossover event kicks off

The legend of Kingdom Heroes is still vivid with the passion and inspiration of more than 10,000 players gathered online to fight in State War. This online game masterpiece returns with the appearance of "Kingdom Heroes M" that players can once again experience the thrill of a truly large-scale State War on their mobile phones. The international version is now available, allowing national and overseas players to fight in the State War without borders. Let's call on the comrades of those years, to join "Kingdom Heroes M" and strive for honor once again.

For more information, please visit

[Official website] https://sgc.userjoy.com/

[Google Play] https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sgc.sea

[App Store] https://apps.apple.com/app/id1529559020

[Official Fanpage] https://www.facebook.com/KingdomHeroesM

[Official Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/kingdomheroesm/