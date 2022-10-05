Mobile gaming platform BlueStacks offers its Affiliate Program for publishers across 57 countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.



“BlueStacks offers our gamers the possibility of playing more than 2 million games on the Android platform via their computers, whilst also providing video game-oriented content producers, YouTube publishers and game-connected websites with a revenue model in which they can reap the rewards of their efforts,” said Rosen Sharma, Founder and CEO of BlueStacks.



US research shows that four out of five businesses use affiliate programs to increase their revenues. Income from these programs can represent up to 30% of companies' total revenues.



Participants from across 57 countries

Sharma commented that BlueStacks' successful affiliate program has reached large number of participants from across 57 countries enabling content producers to generate revenues via the clicks and downloads to links on the platforms through which they participate.

Producers of game-oriented content on blogs, forums, websites, or broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube can choose from more than 500 mobile game offers by reviewing commission rates and other statistics on offer under the dedicated BlueStacks platform.



Once registered, members receive unique referral links to embed on their web pages, blogs, emails, and social media, and are paid a percentage for every purchase made when someone clicks on that link. Qualified purchases are tracked through the affiliate dashboard, giving them maximum control and ability to track their top referral sources on a live basis. All content producers who pass a minimum pay threshold receive their payouts via their bank accounts on the platform in a timely manner.

