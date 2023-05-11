Mobile Phone Signal Boosters: Ofcom-Approved Commercial Mobile Booster Installer Enhances Indoor Coverage

UK-based Mobile Signal Solutions caters to various industries, offering customized and comprehensive solutions to enhance mobile signal quality and coverage indoors.

All UK networks including the 5G network coverage is blocked out when insulating buildings, even when 5G is fully deployed in 2028 internal buildings will have no coverage. To avail of this network and the existing 3G and 4G networks companies will need to invest in mobile boosters systems to overcome the metal foil used in windows, roofs and walls which retains heat but blocks mobile signal.

Reliable mobile phone connectivity is essential in today’s highly connected world, mobile phone signal boosters will play a key role in increasing the resale value and occupancy rates of commercial and residential buildings. The system is devised to amplify weak signals, allowing users to enjoy clear calls and fast data speeds.

Mobile signal booster installation specialists at Mobile Signal Solutions can help you plan how to rectify the issue in areas with poor coverage. The company offers free estimates from plans, low cost surveys and their nationwide engineers specialize in customizing and installing personalized systems to improve the mobile signal within clients' premises.

The company's team of expert engineers is trained to work with a range of carrier types, ensuring that clients get the best possible performance from their boosters. From the initial concept, survey, design, installation, and follow-up service, the company offers a comprehensive approach, with a dedicated project manager guiding clients through each stage to support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G coverage.

Mobile Signal Solutions works with all major UK carriers, including Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three. This means that clients can rely on the company to provide solutions that work with their existing mobile network provider.

Mobile Signal Solutions collaborates with a diverse range of establishments such as hotels, hospitals, apartment complexes, and expansive warehouses to create a safer and more productive work environment. Its director, David Hughes, explained, “We offer the largest selection of Ofcom-verified vendor equipment to cater to all budgets. As a company, we have highly trained staff that operate nationwide and remain committed to delivering the best value signal boosters to UK businesses that require indoor mobile coverage."

One of the company's core services is conducting site surveys. These surveys are designed to identify areas with interference and poor coverage that could adversely affect the signal strength. It uses state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to measure signal strength and identify the root cause of the issues. Once the data is collected and analyzed as part of the system design process study, the company’s experts will recommend the most appropriate signal booster to meet the client's specific needs.

Signal Booster Installation is an essential service provided by Mobile Signal Solutions’ team of expert engineers with access to all carrier grade equipment suppliers, engineers are Hauptec - MSS Boosters and CEL-FI certified. These installers are fully equipped to install boosters in a variety of environments, from residential homes to large commercial buildings. The team ensures that the booster is designed to ensure over 95% coverage, installed correctly and in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

As a Joscar-registered company and approved subcontractor, Mobile Signal Solutions collaborates with various government bodies and several NHS trusts. Working closely with its safety advisor, Alcumus, its personnel and engineers stay informed about the latest training schedules and safety courses.

Mobile Signal Solutions services a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to large corporations. It has a well-deserved reputation in the mobile signal booster industry, receiving numerous positive reviews from satisfied customers for its expertise, professionalism, and excellent customer service.

Mobile Signal Solutions is a UK-based company that is revolutionizing the mobile signal booster industry. They offer a range of services, including site surveys, signal boosters, installation, and maintenance, to help individuals and businesses overcome their signal issues. Their focus on quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service has earned them a reputation as a leading mobile signal booster provider

