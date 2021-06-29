Mobileum Inc. Acquires Niometrics

Acquisition expands Mobileum's deep network analytics and customer intelligence portfolio for 5G and next generation networks

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") to identify new revenue streams and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle.

Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform is a leading telecom-focused analytics technology that supports roaming, network services, security, risk management, and testing.

The acquisition of Niometrics will enrich Mobileum's existing solutions with deep network analytics and applied Machine Learning, while expanding its portfolio with customer intelligence solutions. Mobileum's expanded platform will provide deeper network insights, a 360-degree customer view, and enhanced data privacy control, to accelerate growth and improve customer retention. The two companies have already won contracts together and have experience integrating their products to solve high-impact customer use cases.

"The addition of Niometrics to Mobileum's portfolio further reinforces our strategy to provide telecom operators an end-to-end analytics engine that not only strengthens their network and interconnection and assures their business, but that also provides them with the network intelligence required to grow revenues and improve customer experience as they rollout 5G and evolve their business. Niometrics' proven technology and respected team of industry experts make this acquisition a perfect fit to accelerate Mobileum's growth strategy," commented Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum.

"Communications service providers have unrivaled direct access to customer preferences, data consumption and loyalty trends. With the analytical horsepower to leverage these data points, CSPs can now take these insights to segment their marketing and sales, personalize end-user engagement, build new digital partnerships, and monetize data – while coping with all the privacy and data protections in place. By combining our product portfolios, we will be able to provide CSPs unique insights at every customer touchpoint and make sure that they are able to consistently exceed customer experience and service performance expectations," commented Kostas Anagnostakis, CEO of Niometrics.

The Niometrics' Deep Network Analytics platform ("DNA"), which includes real-time data analytics, advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, and Deep Packet Inspection ("DPI") capabilities, will now become part of Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform. Active Intelligence will provide the critical insights that carriers need for network operations, roaming, business assurance, testing, service assurance and customer engagement.

Based in Singapore, Niometrics' 150+ employees will join Mobileum, strengthening Mobileum's global team of more than 1,800 employees, and growing its engineering hub in Asia. This acquisition will further expand the capacity to serve Mobileum's more than 900 telecom customers. After closing this acquisition, 9 out of 10 telecom operators will rely on Mobileum solutions.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 950 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: http://www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Niometrics

Niometrics is a network analytics company that provides solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to develop strategies and decisions for new digital businesses, customer experience management, and network planning and optimization.

Analyzing a combined base of over 500 million subscribers who consume and exchange over 60 PB of data daily, Niometrics' proprietary, full-stack Deep Network Analytics (DNA) technology extracts, processes, and transforms in real time complex network data into insights, enabling CSPs to take better and more timely actions to drive higher business ROIs.

Niometrics partners with some of the largest telecommunications providers in the world. Based in Singapore, the company has operations and R&D hubs across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Visit www.niometrics.com to learn more.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics for roaming, network services, security, risk management and domestic and international connectivity testing. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics based solutions, enabling customers to connect operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

