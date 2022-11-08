Mobility Aid Devices Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Moovkart believes that they will be one of the key players contributing to the estimated revenue for mobility aid devices in the abovementioned forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Mobility Aid Devices estimated at US$ 8351.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 10030 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

There are various walking aids which can help people with impaired ability to walk and wheelchairs or mobility scooters for more severe disability or longer journeys which would otherwise be undertaken on foot.

Moovkart is proud to be one of the most prominent players in the market and to help those who are in need of mobility devices. The company provides medical grade mobility devices ranging from canes, crunches, wheelchairs, walkers, rollator walkers, mobility scooters, and more.

Customers can also find equipment for patient room needs, bathroom safety, sleep therapy, daily living aids, and home health appliances.

“We have seen people whose lives have been drastically altered because of a disability and a lack of access to proper medical equipment. We work hard to make sure that lack of equipment doesn’t get in the way of people living their lives.” said a spokesperson from Moovkart.

The team of experts at Moovkart makes it their mission to carry out continuous research into consumer requirements and a clear focus on quality. A careful selection and development process has occurred resulting in an innovative and quality range of mobility and healthcare products enabling consumers to live a more independent lifestyle.

“We aim to feature reliable, tried and tested products at prices that offer genuine value.” the spokesperson added.

