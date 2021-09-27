Mobix Labs Named ‘Outstanding Emerging Technology Company’ by Octane

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global wireless and wired connectivity solutions provider, today announced it has received the 2021 High Tech Award for “Outstanding Emerging Technology Company” by Octane, Southern California’s leading accelerator.



“A company is only as good as its people, and we are lucky to have the most talented and hardworking individuals as part of the Mobix Labs family,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “We are honored to receive the Octane award for Outstanding Emerging Technology Company on behalf of our employees, investors and board members, all who have contributed to the success of our growing company as we expand into new markets, moving closer to our goal of becoming the leader in the global wireless and wired connectivity markets.”

Now in its 28th year, Octane’s High Tech Awards program recognizes Orange County-based companies and leaders that have exhibited innovation and leadership in both the technology and medical technology fields.

“This year was an overwhelming year for innovation in Orange County,” said Rita Battocchio, head of events at Octane. “We received a record-breaking number of nominations, and these winners represent the amazing innovation that we are seeing in Orange County. It was exciting to see the resilience after such challenging times.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

About Octane

Octane convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator; Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation; signature events and programs; and direct access to capital. Learn more: octaneoc.org

