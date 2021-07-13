Mobix Labs Selected as Qualified Partner of the Japan External Trade Organization

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc ., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, today announced that it has been selected as a partner member of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), a non-profit organization that helps foreign businesses expand into Japan.



As a qualified partner of JETRO, Mobix Labs will leverage the organization’s community of resources to forge relationships with prospective partners, customers and investors in Japan for its 5G mmWave technology.

“We are extremely excited to be working with JETRO given their long history of successfully helping companies like us grow their reach in the Japanese market,” said Fabian Battagia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “There is enormous opportunity for us to deliver our mmWave beamforming technology in Japan while the country continues to invest heavily in its infrastructure to build out its 5G networks.”

Mobix Labs’ fully scalable True5G™ solution provides unprecedented levels of integration and performance across a wide variety of customer platforms, including small cells and base stations, industrial IoT and medical devices, and consumer products and handsets. The company’s CMOS-based technology includes a portfolio of single SKU devices that offer significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size, and time to market.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next-generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. Since 2003, JETRO has supported more than 20,000 business investment projects and helped over 2,000 companies successfully invest in Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more. More information can be found by visiting https://www.jetro.go.jp/en.

