Modelo and Edson Álvarez Team Up to Introduce ‘La Bota Especial’

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brewed in Mexico and the one and only Official Beer of the Beautiful Game, Modelo understands that fútbol is not just a sport, but a poetic experience for adoring fans. Fueling the passionate mark of a fighter of Mexican fútbol fans and the intense devotion from supporters around the world – fútbol and Modelo are best enjoyed together. That’s why Modelo is teaming up with renowned Mexican defenseman Edson "El Machín" Álvarez to introduce “La Bota Especial” – a one-of-a-kind golden beer mug crafted to the precise dimensions of Álvarez’s boot, which sparks magic on the pitch and causes stadiums to roar.



Known for his relentless fight and tenacity, Álvarez’s game perfectly embodies the mark of a fighter upon which Modelo was founded. While fans may not be able to lace up their own cleats on the biggest fútbol stages, a select few will celebrate through all the blood, sweat and beers of this summer’s matches with “La Bota Especial” by their side. The custom beer mug featuring Álvarez’s embossed signature promises to bring his unrelenting mark of a fighter to the drinking occasions of Modelo-loving fútbol fans as the Official Beer of the Beautiful Game.

"Fútbol is more than just a game; it’s a passion that unites millions around the world, which I’ve been lucky enough to experience first-hand," said Álvarez. "I'm proud to partner with Modelo to give fans a new way to celebrate this summer with “La Bota Especial,” crafted in the shape of my very own boot. As fans gather to watch their favorite teams, they can enjoy Modelo from a mug that embodies the same level of passion and intensity as their fandom."

Starting today through June 22, fans 21 years and older can enter for the chance to win their own “La Bota Especial” by visiting @ModeloUSA or Edson Álvarez's Instagram account and commenting on one of the Sweepstakes posts with how they plan to cheer on Álvarez and enjoy the summer fútbol season.

"Our partnership with Álvarez is designed to ignite the unwavering dedication of fútbol fans and the spirit of the Beautiful Game,” said Logan Jensen, vice president of marketing, Modelo. “‘La Bota Especial’ is not just a beer mug; it’s a symbol of the passion, fight and excitement that fútbol brings to fans everywhere and that Modelo celebrates."

In addition to unveiling “La Bota Especial” for fans, Álvarez will also be featured in promotional retail materials throughout the summer. Fans will see Álvarez on life-sized cutouts at select retail locations across the country as they purchase Modelo to enjoy while watching their favorite fútbol matches.

For more information on how fans can win “La Bota Especial” for themselves, see here for sweepstakes rules and follow @ModeloUSA and @EdsonNAlvarez on Instagram. Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Modelo in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Modelo portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 6/18/24 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/22/24. The Modelo Soccer La Bota Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/modelolabota.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 195MM cases sold in 2023. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

