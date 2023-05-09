Modelo Oro, the Gold Standard of Light Beer, Launches Nationwide

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo, the No. 2 top-selling beer brand in the U.S.*, announced today the national launch of its latest product innovation – Modelo Oro. Filling a void in the high-end light beer category, Modelo Oro is a time-crafted cerveza that seals in the golden flavor of Modelo to deliver an exceptionally smooth, elevated light beer with a crisp, clean finish that is worthy of the name “gold.”



“People are increasingly reaching for high-end, premium light beer offerings,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo. “After a successful regional launch in which two-thirds of buyers were new to the Modelo brand**, we’re confident that offering Modelo Oro across the country as the new gold standard for light beer will help us build authentic connections with new drinkers.”

Brewed for those looking for a light option without sacrificing the traditional Modelo flavor they know and love, Modelo Oro is available nationally in 12 ounce 12-packs and 24 ounce single-serve cans. Each 12-ounce serving of Modelo Oro is primed for premium sessionability with 90 calories, 3g carbs and 4.0% ABV.***

“Successfully meeting changing consumer preferences while maintaining the authenticity and quality are the hallmarks that built the Modelo brand and helped the Casa Modelo family surpass the 200 million cases mark in sales in 2022,” said Gallagher. “With our innovations and continued growth in Modelo Especial, becoming the No. 1 beer brand in the country is completely within reach.”

For more information on Modelo Oro and other Casa Modelo products, visit www.modelousa.com.

*IRI Total MULO + C L52 w/e 1/1/23

** Custom IRI incrementality study covering March – August 2022

***0.7g protein, 0g fat per 12oz

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 175MM cases sold in 2022 and became the #2 beer brand in the category. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

Stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2699aab1-8312-4231-ab09-e363617e23c1.