Modern African Furniture Company 54kibo Offers High-Quality Home Decor with a Touch of Culture

Finding appealing home decorations that make the perfect statement about personality and culture is essential for discerning homeowners. 54kibo Home Decor, an online retail store, makes it simple to shop and buy high-quality unique modern African furniture and home decor items.

—

A home is a reflection of one’s individuality and style. Homeowners often impart their personality into their dwellings and this is most evident in the way their homes are decorated. Some owners are influenced by culture and arts and want to invest into timeless furnishings. Interior designers are inclined to use these pieces to beautify with their unique touch. 54kibo home decor is an online retail store that draws on African design heritage and craftsmanship to create inspiringly beautiful and functional modern African furniture and luxury ceiling lights.

54kibo is a specialty online retail store that curates unique and exquisite products that are checked for quality. In addition to being environmentally sustainable, 54kibo is proud to be socially sustainable in sourcing these unique products. Products sold by 54kibo are uniquely handmade with uncompromising craftsmanship and detailed by using the finest materials with natural and soothing textures, incorporating centuries-old techniques with modern applications. The designs are influenced by the various African cultures and owners of these products get to immerse themselves in the heritage of the 54 countries that make up the continent of Africa.

54kibo sources home decor items from the best furniture makers across the African continent, searching for unique, sophisticated, and exquisite lighting, tables, chairs, or pieces of wall art that will appeal to its customers. It involves an elaborate process of defining designs, choice of materials, and specific dimensions to meet the requirements of its clientele.

Among the popular items available from its online store are collections like lighting, rugs, side tables, chairs, stools, throw pillows, sofas, and poufs. These products are sourced from different countries and vendors who have consistently met the quality standards of 54kibo Home Decor and are made from the best materials. The velvet and wood materials are sourced from Ghana, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and these items are available in different sizes to meet customers’ preferences.

Other favorite items from 54kibo Home Decor are its luxury ceiling lights that add an exquisite ambiance to any home. Made popular after being featured in the Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the company’s range of chandeliers and pendant lighting are some of the finest ceiling lightings that make for interesting conversation pieces. Its selection of lighting—table lamps, bedside lamps, and floor lights— is sourced from vendors in Morocco, South Africa, the USA, and the UK and comes in various materials, sizes, and colors to fit any home decor concept. The eye catching shapes are complementary to many modern and more simplified decor styles that have been growing in popularity.

For more information, visit https://www.54kibo.com/

54kibo Home Decor’s range of luxurious products is exclusively designed and painstakingly handcrafted by artisans from across Africa. The company emphasizes a sustainability policy by putting the artisans first, ensuring their heritage and craftsmanship continue to thrive for generations to come.

Materials used in production are non-toxic and have a low impact on the environment, and where possible, are sourced locally or upcycled. Part of its proceeds is reinvested into community skills training and knowledge transfer programs to preserve the legacy of African art and furniture making.

About the Company:

54kibo Home Decor was launched in Brooklyn, New York in 2018 by Nana Quagraine who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. The company elevates the narrative of African design by curating some of the most luxurious and uniquely beautiful designs of interior decor products. Customers who invest in 54kibo’s modern African furniture, luxury ceiling lights, or high-quality, one-of-a-kind items, can pride themselves on helping to preserve Africa's artisanal heritage for future generations.

Contact Info:

Name: Nana Quagraine

Email: Send Email

Organization: 54kibo

Address: New York, NY - USA

Website: https://www.54kibo.com/



Release ID: 89087854

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.