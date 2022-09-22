Modern Farmhouse Design-Build Troy, MI Updated By Trademark Building Company Inc

Trademark Building Company Inc. (+1-248-632-1091) has updated its design-build services, offering to construct one-of-a-kind homes in the modern farmhouse style in Troy, MI and the surrounding communities.

This Troy MI home building company can now design and construct fully-customized modern farmhouse properties, partnering with clients to satisfy their unique lifestyle needs, accessibility requirements, and interior tastes.



More information is available at https://trademarkbuildingmichigan.com/troy-custom-houses/



For its modern farmhouse projects, Trademark can leverage the latest advances in home construction technology, such as virtual design studios that enable clients to remotely preview the property while it is being built.



The home-building partner works alongside a team of award-winning designers and the state’s top architects who will oversee constructions inspired by the latest trends in residential interiors and exteriors. Its modern farmhouse constructions blend the simplicity of modern design with classic architectural details, such as reclaimed wood and rustic furnishings.



The open-plan, modern farmhouse style can also be customized for unique accessibility needs. Moreover, the architectural classic can be augmented with luxury details, such as spa-style master bathrooms, under-cabinet lighting, and mudrooms.



Alongside modern farmhouse designs, Trademark can build homes showcasing current architectural trends such as prairie and contemporary styles. Having worked on multi-million dollar constructions, the home-building partner brings its experience and resources to custom home projects https://trademarkbuildingmichigan.com/custom-homes/.



The design-build company is fully licensed and insured to operate in Birmingham, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Bloomfield, Beverly Hills, and Troy. On the Trademark site, there is a complete photo gallery of their past custom construction projects available to browse.



The company is committed to superior craftsmanship and fully vets each member of staff to maintain a high-quality service. Design-build clients are provided with continuous project status updates during the construction of their homes.



A satisfied client said, “We worked with Trademark to build our new house, and the entire process was great. Tony and his team took the time to make sure they understood what we were looking for in all aspects of the project, and our new home turned out better than we could have imagined. I’d strongly recommend considering Trademark for any project.”



More information can be found by visiting https://www.trademarkbuildingmichigan.com or by calling +1-248-632-1091.

About Us: Trademark Building Company is the newest addition to the McGuckin family’s portfolio of businesses. They founded G&M Gutter in 1951, and it continues to provide high-quality exterior services to builders and homeowners throughout Southeast Michigan.

