NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR technology disruptor HiBob today announces the launch of its partnership with Deel , a leading payroll and compliance system for companies with international teams. The integration of the two HR software platforms gives global companies the ability to streamline and better serve modern companies with growing dynamic workforces, whether teams are comprised of a mix of full-time employees and contract or freelance workers or domestic and international workers.



Modern HR Tech Disruptor HiBob Integrates with Global Payroll Platform Deel, Creating a Streamlined Solution for the Complete Employee Lifecycle

"We are in the midst of the Great Resignation, and employee turnover, hiring to enable growth are at peak levels. HR leaders are under significant pressure to manage everything from recruitment and hiring to onboarding and retaining initiatives to offboarding workers leaving their organizations," comments Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "Especially for modern, multi location, high growth companies, this can present substantial challenges without the right technology in place as HR teams are managing employees across regions with many different employment arrangements. HiBob's integration with Deel solves this problem. It takes the guesswork out of these processes by making the process of hiring and paying workers – all while remaining compliant – seamless regardless of where they live."

HiBob and Deel both serve mid-sized, multinational companies, including those which are rapidly scaling. Because of the two companies' dedication to being forward-thinking, easy to use, and flexible, HiBob and Deel had many shared clients before the partnership began, including Pollen, Veed and Yulife. For businesses that were not partnered with both Deel and HiBob previously, the shift is intuitive. New employees go through one onboarding process that feeds into both systems at the same time, creating fewer mistakes, less manual data entry, and increased flexibility in managing many types of employment arrangements, payment cycles, locations, currencies, and time and attendance compliance benefits. The data about the employee flows seamlessly from one platform to the other, making it easy for modern, multinational companies to onboard and pay employees, contractors, and freelancers anywhere in the world.

"At Deel, we're constantly looking at ways to help businesses around the world hire and manage their global workforce," said Alex Bouaziz, CEO and Founder at Deel. "We're delighted to be partnering with Hibob, a leader in its field, to give global, high growth companies the ability to streamline and better serve their employees, wherever they might be in the world. The integration of Hibob's capabilities with Deel's seamless functionality will provide major benefits to global teams of all sizes."

HiBob continues to adapt its technology to accommodate ever-changing, modern companies. In addition to its Payroll Hub, the Bob platform offers functionality that simplifies core HR processes while driving stronger engagement, productivity, and business outcomes. The employee experience has become top priority among company leadership to retain employees. HiBob continues to be a key disruptor in the HR tech space, with tools that support relationship and culture building, collaboration, and camaraderie in the absence of a singular, physical workspace.

About HiBob

HiBob is a modern HR platform designed for modern business. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, 'Bob', was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and become the HR platform of choice for more than 1,750 modern, midsize, and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent.

About Deel

Deel is a leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere. Deel's technology offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team.

Using a tech-enabled self-serve process, Deel's customers can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes. With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any business to create, sign and send compliant localized contracts from a library of templates and pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click.

Founded in 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang, Deel is a fully distributed company with employees based worldwide. Learn more about Deel here .

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1729059/HiBob_Deel.jpg?p=medium600