Modern Rattan Furnitures by Nicchris: A New Trending Design to Weave Into Dining Interiors

The Retro Comeback of Rattan Furniture with modern implementation to incorporate to your dining room.

The ambiance of natural charm and rustic, rattan furniture is increasingly used in dining interiors, bringing light into spaces, comfortable feeling, glorified harmonious lifestyle and respectful to nature. Modern rattan furniture has become one of the popular choices including rattan chairs, rattan dining sets with a natural and aesthetically pleasing look that offers attractive and inviting warmth to your dining area.

As featured in local magazines and seen on celebrities’ home, Nicchris offers contemporary modern rattan furnitures if one is looking to amp up your dining area with gorgeous rattan pieces.

Nicchris Embraces the Retro

Amongst the crowded rattan furniture shop market, every other brand boasts about its own collection of ‘handmade’ rattan products, however true craftmanship is hard to come by. Not so with Nicchris, a Malaysian label who truly embraces quality artisan craftsmanship, while innovating traditional and modern technology and creating rattan pieces as an modern expression. The label represents a new era of designer-makers who take on the rattan design, product development, manufacturing, technology and comfort quality seriously.

The Rattan Dining Sets and Chair Collection

The most incredible thing about rattan is its ability to transcend across a myriad of interior styles and trends, making it the ultimate must-have pieces to elevate your dining area. Inspired by Scandinavian design and eco-friendly materials such as wood and rattan, below are a few uniquely designed rattan dining chairs and tables expertly crafted to tell a story within spaces.

Artisan Betik Foldable Rattan Chair

Functional and applicable in every room of the house, from the bathroom to the kitchen, foldable rattan chairs are perfect for bringing a convenience yet elegant comfortable ambiance. The Betik Foldable Rattan Chair is a relaxed contemporary touch added to any decorative space, for an ease of mind of storing with a space saving element. This piece is especially suitable for compacted living spaces or kept to welcome extra guests in the house.

Nico Rattan Dining Chair

The rattan dining chair Malaysia, Nico Rattan Chair has distinct aesthetic differentiation, each installment with perfect blend of aesthetics and comfort, solidly built and exquisitely finished. Perfect for use in wood-themed areas, these chairs complement wooden tables and furniture, allow your space to take alluring form.

Perry Rattan Chair

One of the stand out qualities of rattan is that it can be steam-bent to create organic shapes. The Perry Rattan Chair is handcrafted with a curve appeal with bentwood armrest. The designed piece is skillfully woven into distinctive bend to provide a curved silhouette to the interior scheme.

Romeo Round Dining Table

Nicchris offer a great selection of rattan dining table, and the chinese culture would especially appreciate round table as it represents unity within family members in the home. The Romeo Round Dining Table features a modern, round glass top making it the perfect centrepiece for a variety of dining room styles and decors. This sturdy table is made with solid wood made to last for years.

Other Furniture Designs by Nicchris

There is an infinite possibility of furniture in rattan, from headboards, to chairs, armchairs, mirrors, rattan dividers, dining tables, rattan racks, and much more. Nicchris has demonstrated to the world that the imagination to design a furniture is limitless. It is up to the creative to decide how to incorporate rattan design trend into today’s modern dining home and interiors.

Nicchris is now offering selected pieces of furniture on sale. For more information, visit https://nicchris.com/ or nichris.furniture creative Instagram story ideas for photos for regular updates.

Instagram: nicchris.furniture

About Nicchris

Nicchris is a globally trending fine furniture design and manufacturing company crafted explicitly for luxury homes, hotels, and dining establishments worldwide. The key to Nicchris's identity lies in the ability of each artisan to express form and comfort, marrying tradition and modern technology through intelligent yet emotionally sensitive hands. Added to this craftsmanship is a careful process of material selection to increase strength while enhancing comfortability. Nicchris supports the excellence of local Malaysian designers and artisans.

