Modern Real Estate Consulting Inc. Announces SMS & Voice-Based Client Outreach

A recently announced CRM and marketing platform, Modern Real Estate Consulting Inc., is designed to bring advanced AI-based tools to realtors looking to build their local presence.

Modern Real Estate Consulting Inc. introduces AI-powered SMS and voice communication capabilities to the real estate sector, with the goal of helping agencies increase their outreach efforts. The recently launched platform also offers a suite of online marketing services available to businesses across the US and Canada.

More details can be found at https://modernrealestateconsulting.com/

While Modern Real Estate Consulting is open to both large and small real estate firms, the founders state that the platform is well-suited to recently licensed agents trying to establish themselves in their local market. By automating key stages in the outreach process, the goal is to offer an efficient CRM solution for small and recently established businesses.

“Our vision at Modern Real Estate Consulting Inc. is to pioneer the future of real estate connections,” a company representative explained. “Through our groundbreaking CRM platform, we strive to seamlessly merge technology, sophistication, and simplicity, setting new standards in the industry.”

As a relatively mature market, the real estate sector can be difficult to break into for recently licensed agents. Competition is being exacerbated by a nationwide housing shortage, which now stands at more than 4.5 million homes, according to recent reporting from Zillow.

As the founders of Modern Real Estate Consulting explain, the maturity of the real estate industry also means that it has been slow to adopt new technologies, something that can work in the favor of new businesses. The new platform is designed to be a turnkey CRM solution that combines a suite of advanced tools.

As part of the recent launch, Modern Real Estate Consulting Inc. is offering a 10-day trial period to allow real estate agents to experience the platform’s capabilities. Headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia, the company works with clients across Canada and the US.

“By integrating SMS and voice concierge services, we aim to elevate communication to new heights, ensuring each engagement feels personalized and genuine,” the firm continued. “We’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what technology offers, and we plan to introduce more capabilities to the platform in the coming months.”

