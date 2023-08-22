Modern Technology Meets Ancient Mystery: Introducing The Open Antikythera Project

Live on Kickstarter, The Open Antikythera Project is an Open-Source replica of the legendary device.

The Open Antikythera Project, a groundbreaking, open-source replica of the legendary device from S&T Geotronics, is live on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a breakout global success story having already raised more than $50k.

The Antikythera Mechanism, discovered more than a century ago in the remains of a Roman-era shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island of Antikythera, has long been hailed as one of the most extraordinary archaeological finds of all time. Often referred to as the world's first analog computer, this intricate device dates back over 2,000 years and has confounded historians, scientists, and engineers alike. Its purpose and complexity continue to spark fascination and intrigue. This ancient device had the ability to display the positions of the 5 known planets along with the sun, the phases of the moon, the next solar and lunar eclipses and the timing and location of the next “Olympic” games.

“The Open Antikythera Project is a testament to our fascination with history and innovation. It's about reviving a remarkable piece of ancient technology and making it accessible to all. We'd like to bridge the gap between the past and the present, and inspire a new wave of creativity,” says Marc Tessier, Co-Founder & Managing Director, on the inspiration behind the project.

The Open Antikythera Project represents a groundbreaking effort to uncover the true capabilities and significance of the Antikythera Mechanism. By harnessing the power of modern technology, including 3D scanning and printing, advanced imaging techniques, waterjet machines, and computational modeling; the team aims to provide fresh insights into this ancient marvel. This project marks a significant departure from traditional archaeological research by promoting an open and collaborative approach and represents a true bridge from the past to the future.

S&T Geotronics is offering two different models of this legendary device:



The UpFront provides the full functionality of the Front panel, showing the positions of the 5 planets along with the sun and the phases of the moon and provides an easy way to mount it on the wall.





The FullMonty is 33% bigger and also includes the full functionality of the Back panel which displays both the Saros and Metonic cycles, along with predicting the future Solar and Lunar eclipses and the location of the next “Olympic” games.





“The Antikythera Mechanism is a symbol of human ingenuity transcending time. With our handcrafted wooden boxes and intricate designs, we're inviting individuals to own a piece of this rich history. It's about connecting people across generations through a shared love for craftsmanship and discovery,” adds Mathieu Tessier, Creative Director.

The Open Antikythera Project by S&T Geotronics is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/438986934/open-antikythera-project

At S&T Geotronics, we're on a mission to bring history to life in the most engaging and authentic way. We believe that computers from history have a unique power to inspire, educate, and connect us across time. With Open Antikythera Project, we're not just recreating an ancient device – we're rekindling a sense of wonder and curiosity.

