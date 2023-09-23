Modest Money Report: The Downswing in Industrial Metals Is Fertile Ground for Prop Traders and Novice Investors

The industrial metals sector has faced significant declines in 2023, influenced by the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Modest Money anticipates potential opportunities, especially for prop traders and novice investors using trading simulators, amidst these challenges.

—

This year has showcased a daunting outlook for the industrial metals sector. Since the outset of 2023, the market has witnessed staggering declines in metals like platinum, palladium, and nickel, recording drops of -15.57%, -30.76%, and -31.76% respectively. Modest Money shows how prop traders can make money off this volatility.

The root cause of this descent can primarily be traced back to the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary stance. This policy has ushered in a resilient U.S. dollar alongside a surge in U.S. bond yields, generating a challenging ambiance for the commodities market.

However, keen market observers can discern a silver lining in this scenario. With the rapid expansion of electromobility and renewable energy avenues, global shortages in commodities are predicted, pushing their demand higher. This landscape could present intriguing opportunities, particularly if there's a potential switch in the Fed's policy direction.

Recent trends show that platinum prices have anchored within the $890-$1000 range. But the potent U.S. dollar may urge prices to flirt with the lower boundary of this trend. Furthermore, the latest U.S. inflation data could wield significant influence over metal valuations. Any upticks in inflation readings could fuel the bearish sentiment. Nonetheless, in the mid to long run, platinum shortages, possibly up to one million ounces as per the World Platinum Council, may play pivotal in inciting an uptrend.

Nickel's price trajectory also seems under duress. A looming challenge to the vital $20,000 psychological threshold could herald a sharp downward shift. Sellers might set their sights on the lows around $18,000. This bearish inclination finds reinforcement in the recent pact between the US Department of Defense and Canada's Talon Metals Corp. This collaboration, worth over $20 million, aims to amplify metal production at a Minnesota-based mine, curbing dependency on external supply chains, particularly China and Russia.

Palladium, often a stand-in for platinum in industries, recently grappled with an unsuccessful surge out of its consolidation phase. This culminated in prices plummeting to a nadir, last witnessed in 2018. However, spirited intervention by buyers might preserve the price within its current range. A persistent dominant U.S. dollar could exacerbate the metal's downward spiral, possibly reaching the $1,100 mark. But looming shortages might provide a cushion, rallying behind the bullish camp in a longer time frame.

Amidst the market turbulence and the changing dynamics of the industrial metals, seasoned investors and market watchers have been keenly observing and commenting on the potential implications and strategies to consider.

Jeremy Biberdorf, founder of Modest Money, weighed in on the scenario. “These downturns in the industrial metal market present a fascinating confluence of challenges and opportunities. The real essence of trading, whether it's prop or traditional, lies in understanding the market pulse and leveraging the conditions.”

The current trajectory of industrial metals seems to be on a downward slope, this scenario sets the stage for a galore of opportunities, particularly for proprietary traders and investors at the early stages of their careers.

Traditionally, when a financial firm or commercial bank dives into the realm of prop trading, it’s harnessing its own financial reservoir to trade an array of securities. Whether it's stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or the timely topic of industrial metals, the bank or firm is using its own capital to spearhead these transactions. This means that instead of banking on client fees or commissions, the firm has a direct stake in the outcome.

The allure of prop trading is evident. First, it carries the potential for mammoth profits. Since the firm is operating on its own behalf and not for clients, the entire profit pie is theirs for the taking. Every successful trade translates to 80-90% profit retention, as opposed to the mere crumbs of commissions.

Moreover, prop trading carves out a strategic advantage. A firm, through its trades, can amass a treasure trove of securities. This inventory, while speculative, has multifaceted benefits. Clients on the prowl for short positions could be loaned these securities. Furthermore, in the treacherous waters of an illiquid or bear market, having an arsenal of securities can be the buoy that keeps a firm afloat, making buying and selling on the open market more seamless.

Prop trading also transforms firms into pivotal market players. By trading with their capital, firms can acquire a security and subsequently sell it to their clientele. This activity, sometimes incentivized with a prop trading promo code , not only irrigates the market with liquidity but also sets the stage for potential profits if the security's valuation skyrockets or if clients are willing to pay a premium. However, this silver lining is shadowed by a risk: overinvesting in a plummeting security, leading the firm to shoulder the resultant losses.

As burgeoning traders and investors strive to navigate this realm, stock market simulators emerge as invaluable tools. They serve as a digital ecosystem that mirrors market dynamics, granting users the latitude to engage in trades and fine-tune their strategies without the financial implications, thanks to virtual money. While some simulators are rudimentary in their mimicry of market ebbs and flows, others provide a mirror reflection of live market data. This virtual platform lets traders hone their strategies, sharpening their skills before venturing into the live market labyrinth.

In the context of the current downtrend in industrial metals, trading simulator promo codes could offer a golden opportunity to access these invaluable tools. Novice investors, who might be intrigued by the dipping prices and potential for future growth, can first get their feet wet in this virtual domain. By simulating trades based on current market conditions, they can gauge their appetite for risk, refine strategies, and develop a deeper understanding of the metal market's nuances before making real financial commitments.

In essence, the downturn in industrial metals might be viewed with apprehension, but with the right prop trading promo code , it's a market teeming with opportunities— both for seasoned prop traders and newcomers fortified with state-of-the-art simulation tools.

