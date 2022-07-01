MODIFI strengthens Greater China team; appoints Wenlong Huang as General Manager for Mainland China

About MODIFI:

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 1 July 2022 - Global fintech MODIFI announced the appointment of Wenlong Huang as the General Manager for the Mainland China market. Wenlong Huang joins MODIFI from Tencent - a multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate - where he spearheaded business development for cross-border payment and FX solutions for both WeChat Pay users and B2B customers across more than 60+ countries and regions based out of mainland China.With the appointment of Wenlong Huang, MODIFI plans to strengthen its position as a market leader in business payments. He will be working alongside Tony Au, who will focus on the Hong Kong market for MODIFI. Commenting on his appointment, Wenlong Huang said, "China is the largest B2B market in the world and MODIFI's commitment to the region is unmatched. I'm thrilled to join MODIFI and so excited to expand the business in mainland China - which is the largest B2B market in the world. We are confident to reach win-win by delivering value for our customers."Following the launch of a shipment tracking tool last month, MODIFI has reaffirmed its commitment towards building a one-stop platform for business payments and trade management through another C-suite appointment. Luke Tuttle, a former executive from Klarna, has been appointed as the first General Manager for Trade Management Services by MODIFI."We are extremely excited to welcome Luke and Wenlong to MODIFI. Both of them are strong leaders with extensive experience building and scaling global high-growth Fintech companies. As the largest exporter of the world and home to some of the most advanced digital platforms, China is already an important market for MODIFI. Wenlong will help us accelerate further our growth of 400% year on year. Luke will drive customer value by providing importers and exporters of all sizes very powerful tools to manage international trade in times of strained supply chains and economic uncertainty." said Nelson Holzner, MODIFI CEO & Co-Founder.Luke Tuttle and Wenlong Huang are part of a series of high-caliber senior executive hires for MODIFI. In May, Matthias Hendrichs joined the company from Apple as Chief Commercial Officer followed by Francois Vachon as Chief Financial Officer from Mastercard Payment Services.

MODIFI enables global commerce through a platform for business payments and trade management software. With MODIFI, sellers get paid instantly, while their buyers have the option to pay later. Our customers are also able to access a wide range of services that protect them from risk and help them track and manage their shipments, all in one platform.



MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, GFC, Picus Capital, Intesa Sanpaolo and Heliad. Serving thousands of exporters and importers across more than 40 countries, MODIFI is present across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and Hong Kong.



#MODIFI





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.