Modue Kickstarter Campaign for the Modular Control Station Funded in 10 Minutes

modue, the groundbreaking modular control station, launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Designed to revolutionize the way users interact with their digital environment, modue offers unmatched customization and control. Its innovative format consists of magnetically connected, customizable modules, ideal for enhancing efficiency and creativity in digital tasks.



"modue is not just an input device; it's a leap forward in how we interact with technology," said one of the Founders from the team of skilled engineers and visionary tech entrepreneurs behind this project. The modue aim is to seamlessly integrate into the digital lives of users, making tech interactions more intuitive and efficient.

The Kickstarter campaign offers various product combinations starting from €119, giving early adopters the chance to be part of this tech adventure. modue's key modules include:

One Touch: The Multi-Functional Command Center

The One Touch is a cornerstone of the modue system, offering a versatile multi-touch control interface. Users can customize it with a range of widgets for quick access to information like time, weather, and notifications. This module acts as the central unit, seamlessly connecting all other modue modules to the user's workstation. Also, this module is equipped with USB C port, connecting computer with modue ecosystem.

Slide: Precision at Ones Fingertips

Slide offers users the ability to glide into perfect control in any application. It features a motorized linear potentiometer and a touchscreen for creating quick, precise shortcuts. From adjusting volume to switching tabs, Slide module enhances control over everyday tasks and creative processes, offering a smooth, intuitive experience.

Click: Click with Purpose

Click is designed for users who value quick, decisive actions. It comes equipped with four mechanical switches, each with a color LED, allowing for a range of functions from running macros to muting/unmuting, and app launching. The module's design ensures a tactile, responsive experience, making every click count. It is also powered with magnetic smart toggle switch.

Spin: Dial into Mastery

Spin allows users to spin their way to mastery in various applications. It features three clickable knobs with RGB LEDs, providing users with an elegant solution for controlling a wide range of functions, from adjusting colors and gradients in creative software to managing smart-home connected devices.

Each module is designed with dual-sided connectivity, catering to both left and right-handed users, allowing for a fully customizable and balanced workspace.

modue is more than a tool; it's an empowerment for creatives and gamers, providing physical control and efficiency in digital environments. "Whether fine-tuning settings in creative software or gaining an edge in gaming, modue enhances the user experience."

“I’m excited, I already want one!” – @axozerr (1.6mln followers), Streamer

“Wow, love it! It’s perfect for my studio!” – @andreadamante (2.6mln followers), DJ

For more information and to support this innovative project, visit the Kickstarter campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/modue/modue.

Video about modue: https://youtu.be/VNy1kViDcb0

Extended press release: https://modue.com/press



