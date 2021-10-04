MoE Again Approves Ambow Education for Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education ("MoE") has included Ambow on its list of approved enterprises for the May 2021 Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project ("Project"). The MoE approved 45 of Ambow's projects, covering the development of disciplines in new engineering, new medicine, new agriculture, new liberal arts, and teaching content and curriculum systems reform. Additional project areas, among others, included, teacher training, innovation, entrepreneurship education reform and the establishment of a furnished practice center.

MoE launched the Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project in 2017 to encourage enterprises and institutions to jointly develop collaborative education in cooperation with universities. Since that time, the Project has generated enthusiasm and motivated innovation among participants. Inclusion on the MoE's approved company list has become a strong testament to a company's ability to develop high-quality collaborative projects. The MoE has selected Ambow for inclusion on the list multiple times since the Project's inception in 2017. In recent years, Ambow has cooperated with numerous well-known domestic and foreign universities and enterprises on projects including international high-end applied talent cultivation, domestic and foreign teacher training and cooperative education, improving industry-university integration for cultivating advanced applied talent, and jointly establishing a service ecosystem for international talent.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "The Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project is an important innovation mechanism for higher education. Our inclusion on the Project's list of approved partners is a strong commendation for our industry-university cooperation and collaborative education projects. Thanks to our constant efforts in driving innovations in technology, systems and models, the quality of our collaborative projects has reached a new high. Ambow is committed to working with universities and enterprises to explore new paths for industry-university cooperation and collaborative education."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

