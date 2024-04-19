Moehair Introduces Formaldehyde-Free Hair Treatment

—

Moehair, a US-based haircare brand with over 30 years of experience, is thrilled to introduce its formaldehyde free hair treatment. The pioneer is all set to redefine the hair care industry by offering consumers and salon experts a safer yet effective alternative to traditional hair treatments. Under the product name Pure Hair Makeover, the keratin-based formulation rejuvenates hair to its best quality and boosts its overall vitality. It is formulated by combining superior and potent ingredients, including keratin protein, silk amino acids, and murumuru seed butter.



The newly-launched formaldehyde free hair treatment is curated with a unique moisturizing complex. It replenishes lost protein in the hair shaft and smoothens rebellious strands, giving a silky and lustrous finish. Moehair is excited to put forward a professional-grade keratin treatment option that repairs and strengthens strands from within. It is an advanced solution for regaining hair’s long-lost texture and shine while making it healthy and frizz-free.



The Need For Formaldehyde Free Hair Treatment



Widely used as the hero ingredient of most salon-exclusive products for smoothening processes, formaldehyde is known to blast open the cuticle and lock the hair straight. However, it’s worth noting that even mild formaldehyde levels of 0.1 to 0.5 parts per million (ppm) are linked to numerous consequences. From nose and eye irritation to an increased risk of allergic reactions and asthma, the list goes on. Moreover, higher levels are associated with adverse changes in lung function and skin infections.



Moehair’s formaldehyde free hair treatment is a game-changing product that offers equally stunning hair transformations without compromising health and well-being. Backed by hair science knowledge and years of research, Pure Hair Makeover is an exclusive blend of pomegranate and green tea extract that restores vitality during the treatment. This breakthrough formula for straight, smooth, and hydrated hair expertly reconstructs damaged fiber and alleviates overlapping cells.



With the growing demand for formaldehyde free hair treatment products worldwide, Moehair focuses on making high-quality hair care accessible to all. The unique protein treatment boosts the structure and strength of the mane, reducing scalp itchiness and flaking. With the fresh launch of Pure Hair Makeover, the brand steps forward in its journey toward sustainability.



Protein Treatment For All Hair Types



Pure Hair Makeover is a professional-grade protein treatment that replenishes strands with essential nutrients. The rich and potent formula is effective on all hair types and textures. It is a sulfate, paraben, and formaldehyde free hair treatment that protects bonds and fills the gaps of lost keratin. With its increasing demand in salons and positive feedback from professional hairstylists, Moehair Pure Hair Makeover seeks to replace toxic protein treatment products across the globe.

Repair and Restoration — The protein-rich formula penetrates deep into the hair shaft, repairing damage and restoring vitality.

The protein-rich formula penetrates deep into the hair shaft, repairing damage and restoring vitality. Manageability — Pure Hair Makeover locks out humidity and enhances texture and structure, making strands manageable.

Lasting Results — With proper aftercare, this hair treatment can last up to six months.



The Pure Hair Makeover by Moehair provides a holistic solution for unruly, dry, and damaged strands, catering to diverse hair types and needs. With its superior efficacy and safety profile, this groundbreaking protein treatment uplifts industry standards and improves consumers' hair care experience.



About Moehair



Moehair is an American haircare brand, curating high-quality formulations for the past 30 years. Bringing together hair science and innovation, the brand continues to lead the industry with its high-performing products. Extending its footprints worldwide, the company is committed to providing cruelty-free, sustainable hair care solutions.

