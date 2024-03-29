Moehair Launches Moeplex Bonding Treatment for Ultimate Hair Repair.

Moehair, an American haircare brand with 30+ years of experience, is thrilled to introduce its revolutionary hair bonding treatment duo—Moeplex Bond and Seal. The formulation rescues damage by repairing the damaged disulfide bonds and strengthening strands in overprocessed hair. Moeplex Bond can also be used as an additive in hair color to prevent hair damage during coloring. Moeplex Seal locks the bonding treatment, leaving hair smooth and frizz-free.

The hair bonding treatment offers high quality and professional hair repair with its infused superior ingredients. Moehair Bond is designed to relink the broken disulfide bonds, often caused by chemical treatments, coloring, or daily wear and tear.

Applying the Moeplex Bond protects hair on a molecular level, improves structural integrity, reduces dryness, and combats frizz. It can be used as a smoothening treatment or as an additive with hair color to minimize color-induced damage. Moeplex Seal is used after Moeplex Bond to lock in the hair bonding treatment and ensure longevity.

Moeplex Treatment Works on the Molecular Level

Each of the hair strands is made of three layers – cuticle (outermost), cortex (middle), and medulla (innermost). Cuticles protect strands, while the cortex gives strength and elasticity. Keratin proteins are localized in the cortex. Disulfide bonds hold together each keratin protein, giving the hair strength and structure; the hair bonds weaken and break down due to repeated coloring, heat styling, chemical treatments, pollution, pulling, etc. This compromises hair quality and makes the strands appear dry, frizzy, and brittle.

Moeplex bond and seal treatment is an advanced treatment that reinforces and repairs broken bonds. It binds the unstable sulfate created from broken disulfide bonds and restores them, reversing the damage and smoothing strands. Once the bonds are connected, Moeplex Seals locks the bond treatment while hydrating hair and balancing pH levels.

Superior Formulation That Boosts Hair Quality

The bonding treatment products are formulated professionally and with salon-grade ingredients.

● Moeplex Bond is infused with sericin, fibroin, and linseed extract, which repairs bonds and improves overall strand strength. It helps maintain repair, prevents strand breakage, and protects hair integrity.

● Moeplex Seal is enriched with fibroin, pro-vitamin B5, argan oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, which locks in moisture and hydrates hair. Lock the bond treatment with this ultra-nourishing formulation, which hydrates and smoothens hair.

The two-part treatment can be used as a regular smoothening treatment or with hair color. To use it as a color additive, mix Moeplex Bond with hair color and developer, apply as instructed in the color package, and rinse well. Follow up with Moeplex Seal as a conditioning mask. Moeplex Bond can also be used with bleach, gloss, and toner.

For regular smoothening treatment, apply Moeplex Bond ½ inch away from the scalp and along the hair length. Leave it on for 15 – 30 minutes, let it process, and rinse off with water. Follow up with Moeplex Seal as a conditioner, leave for 5 minutes, and rinse off.

The bond and seal combination has helped salons transform their clients' hair with the treatment. It's suitable for all hair types and does not dent the pocket. Irrespective of the hair type and texture, the Moeplex collection is inclusive for all.

About Moehair

Moehair was born in Placentia, California, and was conceptualized from the viewpoint of a hairstylist. With over 30+ years of formulating salon-grade and superior-quality hair care products, the brand continues to expand its prints across the globe. Each of the products is cruelty-free and free of harmful chemicals. Moehair is committed to consistently improving the formulation and bringing forward a high-performing haircare collection.

