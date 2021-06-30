MoEngage Report Reinforces Positive Effects of Behavior-Based Personalization and Insights-led Customer Engagement

Insights from 6.6M digital consumers identifies trends and opportunities for digital and mobile engagement across key industries in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the leading consumer engagement platform, announces today the findings from its 2021 Southeast Asia Consumer Engagement Benchmark Report. The report comprises data from 6.6 million users across Southeast Asia, primarily from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam and drills down into key trends and opportunities in the region.

In this report , MoEngage analyzes consumer behavior specifically across three dominant industry sectors - retail, banking and finance, and digital entertainment. Looking at how consumers have engaged with and responded to various communications channels, this report presents benchmarks, strategies and tactics to help marketers scale personalized customer engagement.

From January to April 2021, MoEngage looked at four communications channels across the three named sectors: push notifications, email, in-app messages and website messages. Notable findings include:

In Southeast Asia , Daily Active Users (DAUs) of eCommerce, Retail and D2C brands increased by 13.36% in the first four months of 2021. When studying the Monthly Active User (MAU) trends of the same brands, web MAUs had increased the highest (by 8.7%) compared to mobile. This is likely due to pandemic movement restrictions and shoppers working from home, as opposed to shopping via mobile on the go

, Daily Active Users (DAUs) of eCommerce, Retail and D2C brands increased by 13.36% in the first four months of 2021. When studying the Monthly Active User (MAU) trends of the same brands, web MAUs had increased the highest (by 8.7%) compared to mobile. This is likely due to pandemic movement restrictions and shoppers working from home, as opposed to shopping via mobile on the go Push notifications using behavioral attributes with an added layer of personalization from shopping brands saw deliverability of up to 85.67% and campaign conversions increased to over 27%

A meteoric increase of 54.9% in the number of DAUs across all digital banking, fintech, P2P lending, insurance and crypto platforms during the first four months of 2021

Behavior-based emails saw better click-through rates and conversion across all industries as compared to the generic ones: open rates of emails from shopping brands went up to 28.17% and the 0.5% of emails that were behavior-based in the digital entertainment sector saw a 2.4x better click rate, while in banking, behavior-based emails boosted conversions by 2.72x compared to generic broadcasts

Digital media and entertainment brands using custom user segments based on behavioral and user attributes to send in-app messages to Android users saw a 2x increase in click through rates and conversion rate of up to 50.05% as compared to sending the same message to all users

Overall, the findings demonstrate the importance of closely analyzing consumer behavior across every critical channel and developing both proactive and reactive outreach in association with these insights. Laser-focus on this establishes customer-centricity, ensuring that brands meet and exceed the expectations of their customers and boost long-term loyalty and repeat business.

"MoEngage is committed to helping our clients improve business performance through effective use of data, and well as supporting the success of the entire digital marketing and advertising ecosystem as a whole by sharing our insights with the community," said Saurabh Madan, GM, SEA & A/NZ at MoEngage. "Consumer behavior in Southeast Asia has changed rapidly over the last year, and digital adoption across industries has accelerated during the pandemic period. We're pleased to provide organizations globally with a holistic view of how their current and prospective customers are behaving and guide them through their insights-led customer engagement and business growth journey."

The data analyzed for the MoEngage Southeast Asia Consumer Engagement Benchmark Report 2021 is completely proprietary and comes from the millions of users in Southeast Asia engaged by organizations using the MoEngage platform. In addition to the findings from the data, the report also includes insights and actionable tips from leading brands including Zilingo, Kredivo, Homecredit Philippines, Marks & Spencer, OVO and more. The full report can be found HERE .

