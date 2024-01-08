Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.



What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2023 Earnings Call When: February 9, 2024

11:00 am ET Where: www.mohawkind.com

Select Investor Information How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or

Register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185489/fb57257e00

Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through March 8, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 3161276.



ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Decortiles, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2239