Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday July 28, 2022 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call When: July 29, 2022 11:00 am ET Where: www.mohawkind.com Select Investor Information How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10168983/f39af04a6f Live Conference Call: Dial 1-866-777-2509 (US/Canada) Dial 1-412-317-5413 (Int’l)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 26, 2022 by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 3250579.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2239