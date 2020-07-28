Mohawk Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call GlobeNewswire July 28, 2020

CALHOUN, Ga., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed on June 29, 2020, the Company received an amended complaint related to the stockholder litigation that was previously filed on January 5, 2020. The Company’s independent audit committee authorized both outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct an investigation of the allegations. To allow the investigation to progress, the Company is rescheduling its earnings call to August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET following the expected filing of its Form 10-Q on August 6, 2020.

Live over the Internet: www.mohawkind.com, select investor information Live Conference Call: Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada) Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l) Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l) Conference ID: 8039409

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through September 4, 2020 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 8039409.

Contact:Mohawk Industries, Inc.Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer706-624-2695