Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced first quarter 2023 net earnings of $80 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26. Adjusted net earnings were $112 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.75, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.8 billion, a decrease of 6.9% as reported and 5.9% on a constant currency and days basis. For the first quarter of 2022, net sales were $3.0 billion, net earnings were $245 million and EPS was $3.78. Adjusted net earnings were $246 million, and adjusted EPS was $3.78, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.



Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ first quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, “All of our businesses are adapting our strategies to a more challenging environment. We are managing our costs while investing in both our short and long-term growth. We exceeded our earnings expectations with the business maintaining higher pricing and stronger mix, and Flooring Rest of the World outperforming the other segments. The commercial channel continued to be stronger than residential with home remodeling projects being postponed and new housing construction being impacted by higher mortgage rates. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we generated $129 million of free cash flow in the quarter.”

We strategically invested in new product innovation, enhanced merchandising and customer trade shows to improve sales. We are continuing to reduce costs across the enterprise by enhancing productivity, streamlining processes and controlling administrative expenses. Our customers remained conservative with their inventory commitments, and our operations are running at lower utilization levels, creating higher costs from unabsorbed overhead. In Flooring North America and Flooring Rest of the World, our restructuring actions are on track and should improve the results of our business.

We are limiting our capital investments to those providing significant sales, margin and process improvements. We are expanding our constrained categories that have the greatest growth potential when the economy improves, including LVT, premium laminate, quartz countertops, porcelain slabs and insulation products. We completed two ceramic acquisitions in Brazil and Mexico that had combined sales of approximately $425 million in 2022, almost doubling our existing market share. We are developing strategies to increase sales and beginning to consolidate the businesses to reduce cost, improve efficiencies and optimize production. We also continue to improve the small bolt-on acquisitions in Europe and the U.S. that we completed last year.

Natural gas and electricity inflation remained a headwind in the first quarter, though our future results will benefit as lower energy costs flow through our P&L. Our sustainability strategy includes investments in the production of green energy, which reduces both our expenses and carbon footprint. Our two biomass energy plants lowered our costs and improved our results in the quarter. We also purchased some of our European energy at various times to reduce future cost volatility. Italian energy subsidies have recently been extended at reduced levels through the second quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter, the Global Ceramic Segment reported a 0.5% decline in net sales as reported, or a 1.2% decline on a constant currency and days basis. The Segment’s operating margin was 6.0% as reported, or 6.3% on an adjusted basis, as a result of favorable pricing and product mix and productivity gains, offset by inflation, lower volumes and temporary shutdowns. Our 2023 product launches with new sizes, unique visuals and polished finishes are benefiting our mix. We are reducing production to align with demand and competition in the marketplace is increasing. The U.S. is performing better than our other ceramic markets due to our greater sales in the commercial sector. Our more reliable U.S. domestic production is benefiting our sales, particularly in our premium collections that provide alternatives to European products. To increase our quartz countertop volume, we are expanding our business with national accounts, contractors and kitchen and bath retailers. In our European ceramic business, we maintained higher average selling prices than we anticipated, though our volumes decreased as residential remodeling slowed. Our other ceramic markets also declined with reduced spending on homes and greater reductions in customer inventories, though our sales trends in these regions seasonally improved as we progressed through the period.

During the first quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s net sales decreased by 9.7% as reported or 5.5% on a constant currency and days basis. The Segment’s operating margin was 9.5% as reported, or 12.6% on an adjusted basis, as a result of favorable pricing and product mix offset by inflation, lower volumes and temporary shutdowns. Our European businesses have been compressed as high energy prices and inflation impacted consumer budgets. Compared to the prior quarter, the Segment's business improved as we increased promotions to strengthen sales, had fewer shutdowns, lowered costs and expanded product options for more constrained consumer budgets. As input costs decline, we expect competitive pressures to increase in the market. Both laminate and LVT volumes were lower in the quarter, and we are controlling our costs and production levels in response. We have begun the conversion of our residential LVT from flexible to rigid and are preparing to restructure the operations. Our sheet vinyl volume increased as consumers sought options to lower remodeling costs. In our new Eastern European sheet vinyl acquisition, we are improving the product offering and enhancing the facility’s production and efficiencies. Our panels business has slowed with the market and inventory reductions in the channel. Our margins were higher than anticipated due to stronger pricing, lower input costs and benefits from our biomass energy production. We are making progress on achieving planned synergies in our French panels and German mezzanine flooring acquisitions. Our insulation category performed the best in the Segment as energy efficiency has become a greater priority, and our polyurethane products provide the greatest heat resistant properties. We have integrated our insulation acquisition in Ireland and the U.K., and our new facility is ramping up production ahead of schedule. In Australia and New Zealand, our results were reduced by higher interest rates and lower volumes. We are selectively introducing promotions to drive sales and have raised prices to offset cost inflation.

In the first quarter, our Flooring North America Segment sales decreased 11.1%. The Segment had a negative operating margin of 0.2% as reported, or positive 0.5% on an adjusted basis, as a result of favorable pricing and product mix along with productivity gains, offset by inflation, reduced volumes, temporary shutdowns and incremental marketing investments. The Segment has been challenged by significant inflation, higher interest rates and more restrictive lending, which have weakened the housing market and our industry. As a result, our customers are more tightly managing their inventory levels, and we are aligning production with demand. Our margins should expand in the second quarter as our input costs improve and plant utilization increases. Our restructuring actions are on track and will lower our cost in the residential and commercial soft surface categories. Commercial sales remained solid with new construction and remodeling projects continuing in most channels. The commercial flooring accessories acquisition we completed last year has complemented our product offering and benefited our business. Sales of residential soft surfaces declined more than our other categories. The multifamily business remains the strongest category in residential, and we are expanding our participation in the channel. The U.S. LVT market is becoming more competitive as the industry slows and ocean freight costs decline. Imports from Asia are being interrupted as the U.S. requires proof of supply chain compliance as part of the forced labor protection act. Our West Coast LVT plant is continuing to ramp up and production will increase as we move through the year. Sheet vinyl sales are outperforming as consumers seek more budget-oriented options. During the quarter, our laminate sales in retail expanded with its increased acceptance as a waterproof alternative, though volumes in the other channels declined.

Our industry is operating in a completely different environment than a year ago. Around the world, central banks are raising interest rates to slow their economies and reduce inflation. These actions lower our industry volume as new home sales and residential remodeling are postponed. The commercial sector has remained stronger than residential, though higher interest rates and tighter lending requirements could affect business investments as the year progresses. We are maximizing our sales and distribution by focusing on better performing channels, introducing differentiated products and providing enhanced service and value. We are proactively managing our spending and cost structures to optimize our results. We anticipate that industry volume and pricing will remain under pressure across our markets. We expect seasonal improvement in demand along with reduced energy and material costs to improve our future results. Given these factors, we anticipate our second quarter adjusted EPS to be between $2.56 and $2.66, excluding any restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

This industry downturn is unique, with employment remaining high, businesses continuing to invest and homes maintaining their valuations. We are conservatively managing the near term while we invest in long-term growth through product innovation, capacity expansions and acquisitions. Our strong balance sheet enables us to navigate the current downturn as we prepare for the industry rebound that follows. Longer term, all of our regions require the updating of aging houses and significant new home construction to satisfy market needs. With our strength across regions, markets and products, we anticipate capturing increased opportunities when the recovery occurs in the housing market and the economy.

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in freight, raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; currency fluctuations; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform; product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory and political changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

To participate in the conference call via the Internet, please visit http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-1st-quarter-2023-earnings-call. To participate in the conference call via telephone, register in advance at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177490/f8f85704c6 to receive a unique personal identification number or dial 1-833-630-1962 for U.S./Canada and 1-412-317-1843 for international/local on the day of the call for operator assistance. A replay will be available until May 26, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S./Canada calls and 1-412-317-0088 for international/local calls and entering access code #6741654.

Contact: James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer (706) 624-2239





MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Cost of sales 2,162,781 2,213,535 Gross profit 643,442 802,128 Selling, general and administrative expenses 517,652 481,327 Operating income 125,790 320,801 Interest expense 17,137 11,481 Other expense (income), net (566 ) 2,438 Earnings before income taxes 109,219 306,882 Income tax expense 28,943 61,448 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 80,276 245,434 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 38 105 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 80,238 245,329 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.26 3.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 63,582 64,686 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.26 3.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,846 64,970





Other Financial Information Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 257,276 54,954 Less: Capital expenditures 128,493 129,470 Free cash flow $ 128,783 (74,516 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 169,909 141,415





MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 572,858 230,559 Short-term investments 150,000 310,000 Receivables, net 2,052,362 2,044,698 Inventories 2,729,876 2,513,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 556,043 466,238 Total current assets 6,061,139 5,564,739 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,945,952 4,552,612 Right of use operating lease assets 396,064 384,740 Goodwill 2,022,457 2,579,385 Intangible assets, net 893,064 883,527 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 444,781 421,716 Total assets $ 14,763,457 14,386,719 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,056,473 1,546,463 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,155,412 2,220,347 Current operating lease liabilities 106,488 104,823 Total current liabilities 3,318,373 3,871,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,265,138 1,088,401 Non-current operating lease liabilities 304,123 293,239 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 770,117 845,843 Total liabilities 6,657,751 6,099,116 Total stockholders' equity 8,105,706 8,287,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,763,457 14,386,719





Segment Information As of or for the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 1,059,334 1,064,757 Flooring NA 953,417 1,071,910 Flooring ROW 793,472 878,996 Consolidated net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 63,317 100,338 Flooring NA (2,013 ) 95,324 Flooring ROW 75,245 134,650 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (10,759 ) (9,511 ) Consolidated operating income $ 125,790 320,801 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,499,366 5,240,214 Flooring NA 4,265,140 4,220,757 Flooring ROW 4,314,799 4,413,013 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 684,152 512,735 Consolidated assets $ 14,763,457 14,386,719



Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 80,238 245,329 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 32,123 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Release of indemnification asset — 7,263 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position — (7,263 ) Income tax effect of adjusting items (3,723 ) (1,684 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 111,943 245,563 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.75 3.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,846 64,970





Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,056,473 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,265,138 Total debt 3,321,611 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 572,858 Net debt 2,748,753 Less: Short-term investments 150,000 Net debt less short-term investments $ 2,598,753





Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) July 2,

2022 October 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 1,

2023 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 280,510 (533,713 ) 33,552 80,276 (139,375 ) Interest expense 12,059 13,797 14,601 17,137 57,594 Income tax expense 78,176 15,569 2,917 28,943 125,605 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (79 ) (256 ) (96 ) (38 ) (469 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 141,569 153,466 159,014 169,909 623,958 EBITDA 512,235 (351,137 ) 209,988 296,227 667,313 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,801 21,375 33,786 9,104 66,066 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 143 1,401 1,218 3,305 6,067 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 695,771 — — 695,771 Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds — 45,000 9,231 — 54,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 514,179 412,410 254,223 308,636 1,489,448 Net debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA 1.7

(1) Includes accelerated depreciation of $13,085 for Q3 2022 and $15,915 for Q4 2022 in addition to $23,019 for Q1 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,806,223 3,015,663 Adjustment for constant shipping days (948 ) — Adjustment for constant exchange rates 30,960 — Adjusted net sales $ 2,836,235 3,015,663





Global Ceramic Net sales $ 1,059,334 1,064,757 Adjustment for constant shipping days (948 ) — Adjustment for constant exchange rates (6,187 ) — Adjusted net sales $ 1,052,199 1,064,757





Flooring ROW Net sales $ 793,472 878,996 Adjustment for constant exchange rates 37,147 — Adjusted net sales $ 830,619 878,996





Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Gross Profit $ 643,442 802,128 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 29,056 938 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Adjusted gross profit $ 675,803 803,066 Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 24.1 % 26.6 %





Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 517,652 481,327 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (4,058 ) (980 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 513,594 480,347 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 18.3 % 15.9 %





Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income $ 125,790 320,801 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 33,114 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Adjusted operating income $ 162,209 322,719 Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 5.8 % 10.7 %





Global Ceramic Operating income $ 63,317 100,338 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 637 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 2,941 — Adjusted segment operating income $ 66,895 100,338 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 6.3 % 9.4 %





Flooring NA Operating (loss) income $ (2,013 ) 95,324 Adjustments to segment operating (loss) income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 6,990 105 Adjusted segment operating income $ 4,977 95,429 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 0.5 % 8.9 %





Flooring ROW Operating income $ 75,245 134,650 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 24,497 1,813 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 364 — Adjusted segment operating income $ 100,106 136,463 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 12.6 % 15.5 %





Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Earnings before income taxes $ 109,219 306,882 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (38 ) (105 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 32,123 1,918 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 — Release of indemnification asset — 7,263 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 144,609 315,958





Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Income tax expense $ 28,943 61,448 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position — 7,263 Income tax effect of adjusting items 3,723 1,684 Adjusted income tax expense $ 32,666 70,395 Adjusted income tax rate 22.6 % 22.3 %



The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.



The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up from purchase accounting, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.