Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results
August 06, 2020

CALHOUN, Ga., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced a 2020 second quarter net loss of $48 million and diluted loss per share of $0.68. Adjusted net earnings were $26 million, and earnings per share (EPS) was $0.37, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $2.0 billion, down 21% as reported and 19% on a constant currency basis. For the second quarter of 2019, net sales were $2.6 billion, net earnings were $202 million and EPS was $2.79, adjusted net earnings were $210 million, and EPS was $2.89, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

For the six months ending June 27, 2020, net earnings and EPS were $62 million and $0.87, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $146 million and EPS was $2.04. For the 2020 six-month period, net sales were $4.3 billion, a decrease of 14% versus prior year as reported or 11.5% on a constant currency and days basis. For the six-month period ending June 29, 2019, net sales were $5.0 billion, net earnings were $324 million and EPS was $4.48; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings and EPS were $364 million and $5.04.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ second quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Though sales trends have improved significantly since government restrictions were lifted, the current environment is the most unpredictable in the history of our business. During the quarter, all of our businesses were dramatically impacted, with most of our customers and facilities operating either in a limited capacity or completely shut down for some time. After the company’s sales bottomed in April, our markets improved more than we expected, and shipments exceeded our production rates, reducing our inventories. Our manufacturing levels were impacted by government restrictions, Covid disruptions and employee absenteeism across the enterprise.

At this time, our visibility into the future continues to be uncertain due to the persistent Covid spread and the unknown strength of the economic recovery. Some near-term factors represent a potential upside, including historically low interest rates, rising remodeling activity, consumer discretionary funds being shifted to home improvements and increasing home purchases. Alternately, potential changes in government policies, consumer and business spending and higher Covid infection rates could reduce demand around the world, particularly if governments increase restrictions. Given these factors, our business plans must remain flexible to quickly adjust our production levels.

We are restructuring our business to enhance our results and our future performance. We are reducing SG&A, headcount and lower performing products and SKUs. We are closing less efficient operations and investing in more productive equipment. The largest of these changes are in the U.S., where LVT sales growth and the strong dollar have impacted many of our businesses. We anticipate these global actions will deliver annual savings of approximately $110 to $120 million, with an estimated cost of approximately $170 million, of which the cash cost is approximately $44 million. It will take much of the next year to complete these initiatives and capture the full benefit.

For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales declined 21% as reported and 19% on a constant currency and days basis. As reported, the segment had an operating loss of $34 million, but excluding restructuring cost was slightly profitable. The decline year over year was primarily due to lower volume and shutdowns attributable to Covid and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by actions to reduce cost across the business. While business in all of our markets has improved, the strength of our future demand is unknown, so we are reducing our cost structure, decreasing complexity and aligning production with our present sales. In the U.S. ceramic market, many of our retail customers were closed for some time, while construction continued in most markets. To manage the situation, we reduced cost across the business, including furloughs to decrease our overhead, cutting marketing activity, deferring product introductions and controlling manufacturing and distribution costs. Our new countertop facility in Tennessee is ramping up as we expected with cost and productivity continuing to improve. Given pressures on the U.S. ceramic industry, we are consolidating manufacturing into our most advanced facilities and closing our least efficient assets. Our manufacturing operations in Mexico are currently running but were limited during the second quarter under government orders. We are rationalizing our product offering and increasing our position in both premium and promotional products. In Brazil, sales are improving as retail stores re-open in major cities. With inventories low, we are increasing our production to support sales and taking actions to reduce our cost structures. Our southern European ceramic business was impacted by severe lockdowns, especially in Italy; and our Eastern European operations were less affected. All of our plants in Europe are ramping up to satisfy demand, and our service levels should soon approach our target. In Russia, our ceramic business declined significantly when the country locked down and our plants are now operating at similar rates to last year. We are placing a greater emphasis on the new construction channel, which the Russian government is investing in to support the economy.

During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment’s sales decreased 19% as reported with an operating loss of $45 million as reported and $17 million after excluding restructuring charges. The operating loss was primarily due to lower volume and shutdowns due to Covid partially offset by lower inflation and cost reduction actions in the segment. The segment’s sales declined substantially in April and then improved throughout the quarter as consumers started shopping and remodeling their homes. To enhance the segment’s performance, we are reducing our overhead cost and lowering our SG&A. We are taking out higher cost manufacturing assets and consolidating distribution points. We are streamlining our product offering and investing in more efficient assets to reduce costs. As our LVT sales improved in the quarter, we are increasing our production, and upgrading our LVT offering. In residential carpet, the new home construction channel performed best with housing sales and starts improving through the period. Our mix and pricing declined as the higher value remodeling channel was more impacted and lower priced polyester performed better. The commercial sector continues to be challenged, as many businesses are postponing new investments. Our rug business was severely impacted as many of our customers were completely shut down and has now rebounded as consumers used our rugs to enhance their homes. Our laminate business outperformed our other categories as consumers increased DIY and remodeling projects while at home.

For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales decreased 23% as reported and 20% on a constant currency basis. The segment’s operating margin was 6% as reported or 12% after excluding restructuring charges due to shutdowns and lower volume from Covid as well as unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by lower inflation and productivity actions. Our Flooring Rest of the World results continue to outperform our other segments. The distribution of the segment’s business is much greater in residential remodeling, which is performing better than the commercial category. Across the segment, we have reduced our overhead costs and are consolidating lower volume SKUs. We are now increasing production to meet emerging demand while protecting our employees’ health. Our laminate business outperformed our other products as our waterproof collections and new introductions are increasing consumer preference for our products. Our flexible and rigid LVT sales improved as we progressed through the period as retailers re-opened in our key markets. In Europe, we manufacture almost all of our LVT, and it is positively contributing to our results. In Russia, our new sheet vinyl plant also positively contributed to our results, and we have broadened our product offering to increase our market share. When restrictions were lifted, our insulation and board businesses rebounded in June as contractors completed projects already underway. The Covid crisis was handled differently in Australia and had a less detrimental impact on our performance. The Australian market has largely recovered, and we are seeing improved residential carpet and hard surface sales. New Zealand’s economy is now open, the virus has been contained and our sales are improving.

Since April, we have seen substantial improvement in all of our businesses and markets. The residential remodeling and new construction channels have recovered more than commercial, where businesses are maintaining a cautious approach to investment. Some areas, particularly the U.S., Brazil and Russia, are experiencing an increasing level of Covid cases, which are impacting our operational costs and production levels. Across the business, we are decreasing costs by rationalizing assets, minimizing SG&A, reducing our workforce and managing our product offering and working capital. Much uncertainty remains around all of our markets regarding government policies, business confidence and consumer spending. Our sales in July were approximately flat compared to prior year, but we cannot predict how the sales will evolve going forward. Given this, we are unable to provide guidance for the third quarter, though we anticipate a significant improvement in our results from the second quarter.

Our business is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and deep liquidity. During the second quarter, we generated free cash flow of almost $500 million and issued over $1 billion of new bonds. We are taking the right steps to manage through the pandemic, and we remain focused on delivering innovative products, exceptional value and superior service to maximize our results.”

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $ 2,049,800 2,584,485 4,335,563 5,026,975 Cost of sales 1,679,833 1,847,867 3,349,156 3,665,430 Gross profit 369,967 736,618 986,407 1,361,545 Selling, general and administrative expenses 430,925 469,758 895,883 929,355 Operating income (loss) (60,958) 266,860 90,524 432,190 Interest expense 12,956 10,521 21,627 20,994 Other (income) expense, net 1,037 (3,048) 6,716 (6,784) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (74,951) 259,387 62,181 417,980 Income tax expense (benefit) (26,363) 56,733 304 93,751 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interest (48,588) 202,654 61,877 324,229 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (331) 213 (380) 203 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ (48,257) 202,441 62,257 324,026 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ (0.68) 2.80 0.87 4.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 71,186 72,402 71,364 71,970 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ (0.68) 2.79 0.87 4.48 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 71,186 72,680 71,547 72,250 Other Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 568,521 396,190 763,495 566,327 Less: Capital expenditures 80,639 144,111 196,271 281,059 Free cash flow $ 487,882 252,079 567,224 285,268 Depreciation and amortization $ 154,094 140,482 299,610 277,773 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 737,712 128,096 Receivables, net 1,586,398 1,819,474 Inventories 1,922,048 2,367,631 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 499,840 493,116 Total current assets 4,745,998 4,808,317 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,434,544 4,714,306 Right of use operating lease assets 318,047 343,716 Goodwill 2,541,906 2,565,702 Intangible assets, net 910,838 950,624 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 418,071 423,437 Total assets $ 13,369,404 13,806,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 135,350 1,891,512 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,618,584 1,713,934 Current operating lease liabilities 118,296 100,345 Total current liabilities 1,872,230 3,705,791 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,573,155 1,169,489 Non-current operating lease liabilities 226,555 249,844 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 772,600 859,387 Total liabilities 5,444,540 5,984,511 Total stockholders' equity 7,924,864 7,821,591 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,369,404 13,806,102 Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 753,335 958,031 1,601,785 1,856,383 Flooring NA 800,088 983,439 1,648,418 1,905,419 Flooring ROW 496,377 643,015 1,085,360 1,265,173 Consolidated net sales $ 2,049,800 2,584,485 4,335,563 5,026,975 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ (33,809) 117,036 14,168 200,266 Flooring NA (45,484) 62,047 (9,278) 65,242 Flooring ROW 29,478 100,093 105,294 189,083 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (11,143) (12,316) (19,660) (22,401) Consolidated operating income (loss) (a) $ (60,958) 266,860 90,524 432,190 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,112,084 5,661,364 Flooring NA 3,682,638 4,024,428 Flooring ROW 3,770,581 3,858,264 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 804,101 262,046 Consolidated assets $ 13,369,404 13,806,102 (a)During the second quarter of 2020, the Company revised the methodology it uses to estimate and allocate corporate general and administrative expenses to its operating segments to better align usage of corporate resources allocated to the Company segments. The updated allocation methodology had no impact on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations. This change was applied retrospectively, and segment operating income for all comparative periods has been updated to reflect this change.