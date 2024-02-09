Mohawk Industries Reports Q4 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced fourth quarter 2023 net earnings of $139 million and earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.18; adjusted net earnings were $125 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.96. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $2.6 billion, a decrease of 1.4% as reported and 4.1% on a legacy and constant basis versus the prior year. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net sales of $2.7 billion, net earnings of $33 million and EPS of $0.52; adjusted net earnings were $84 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.32.



For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $440 million and a loss per share of $6.90, which included non-cash impairment charges of $878 million; adjusted net earnings were $587 million, and adjusted EPS was $9.19. For the 2023 twelve-month period, net sales were $11.1 billion, a decrease of 5.1% as reported and 7.7% on a legacy and constant basis versus the prior year. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $11.7 billion, net earnings of $25 million and EPS of $0.39; adjusted net earnings were $823 million, and adjusted EPS was $12.85.

Commenting on the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results, Chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum stated, “Our fourth quarter results were ahead of our expectations, with benefits from cost containment, productivity and lower input costs. The industry reduced selling prices and we passed through declining costs in energy and raw materials. Under these conditions, we focused on optimizing our revenues and reducing our costs through restructuring actions and manufacturing enhancements. We aggressively managed inventory levels, which reduced our working capital compared to prior year by more than $300 million, excluding acquisitions. We also have invested in sales resources, merchandising and new products with innovative features to inspire consumers to purchase flooring. We closed the year with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.5 times, free cash flow of $716 million and available liquidity of $1.9 billion, and we are retiring a higher interest rate term loan of approximately $900 million in the first quarter of 2024. We are well positioned to manage current conditions and emerge stronger from this economic cycle when the rebound occurs.

For the fourth quarter, the Global Ceramic Segment reported a 0.6% increase in net sales as reported, or a 4.7% decline on a legacy and constant basis. The Segment’s operating margin was 4.2% as reported, or 4.8% on an adjusted basis. Across the segment, we are managing production to align with demand and have significantly reduced inventory throughout the year. To contain costs, we have increased productivity, reduced overhead and implemented alternative formulations. In the U.S., we are expanding our distribution through our local service centers and offering new collections with premium Italian styling to improve our product mix. We have integrated Vitromex in Mexico and Elizabeth in Brazil and are enhancing our sales, marketing and operational strategies. In both countries, demand significantly declined last year due to rising interest rates and slowing economic conditions, which reduced our results. In Italy, we are optimizing our recent expansion of premium porcelain slabs to meet growing demand in both the residential and commercial channels.

During the fourth quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s net sales decreased by 1.5% as reported, or 4.1% on a legacy and constant currency basis. The Segment’s operating margin was 9.5% as reported, or 10.6% on an adjusted basis. The European building product category remains under stress, with consumers remaining cautious and retailers reducing their inventory levels. We are investing in new products for 2024 while implementing tight cost controls. We are re-energizing our flagship Quick-Step brand with inspirational interactive merchandising displays. We are completing the transition to rigid LVT, and we have decommissioned our residential flexible line. Our wood panels performance has declined during the year from cyclically high pricing to a more competitive environment with excess capacity. We continue to implement restructuring actions in the segment and enhance our recent smaller European bolt-on acquisitions, including insulation, MDF boards, sheet vinyl and mezzanine flooring.

In the fourth quarter, our Flooring North America Segment sales declined 3.6%. The Segment’s operating margin was 8.2% as reported, or 6.9% on an adjusted basis. Reduced market volumes led to low industry utilization rates and aggressive competition in the marketplace. We are continuing to invest in sales and marketing initiatives to expand our distribution and improve our long-term growth. To enhance our business, we are making capital investments to increase our differentiated features and lower our manufacturing costs. In each product category, we are introducing innovative new collections, which are being well accepted. The commercial channel outperformed our expectations, led by the hospitality sector. We are leveraging our customer relationships to expand our needle punch flooring and trim acquisitions.

As we enter 2024, our industry is at a cyclical low and we expect seasonality in the first quarter to be more aligned with long-term historical levels. Our businesses are minimizing expenses, reducing overhead and restructuring operations to adapt to present conditions. We are continuing to invest in innovative products to increase sales and mix. We are reacting to competitive pressures to optimize our volumes as we pass through declines in input costs. We continue to manage our inventory and anticipate temporary shutdowns to align with demand. All of our businesses are implementing process enhancement initiatives to reduce the impact of inflation. Given these factors, we anticipate our first quarter adjusted EPS to be between $1.60 and $1.70.

During the past eighteen months, we have initiated many actions across the company to improve our cost structure, manage lower volume and integrate our recent acquisitions. Combined with these actions, improving industry conditions as we emerge from the bottom of this cycle should improve our results in the second half of the year. Markets anticipate that central banks will lower interest rates, expanding home sales, residential remodeling and commercial projects. The pace of improvement of the flooring category will be dependent on inflation rates, consumer confidence and the strength of home sales. We believe the U.S. and Latin American markets could improve before Europe, which could lag due to current geopolitical pressures. After past housing recessions, our industry has rebounded with increased sales and expanding margins for multiple years. Housing remains in short supply across all our geographies, and increased remodeling investments will be required to update the aging housing stock. Our restructuring actions, investments in new technologies, targeted expansions and recent acquisitions will enable us to further expand our business. As the world’s largest flooring company, we believe we are uniquely positioned to improve our results as the market recovers.”

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Grupo Daltile, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in freight, raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; currency fluctuations; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform; product and other claims; litigation; geopolitical conflict; regulatory and political changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

To participate in the conference call via the Internet, please visit http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-4th-quarter-2023-earnings-call. To participate in the conference call via telephone, register in advance at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185489/fb57257e00 to receive a unique personal identification number or dial 1-833-630-1962 for U.S./Canada and 1-412-317-1843 for international/local on the day of the call for operator assistance. A replay will be available until March 8, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S./Canada calls and 1-412-317-0088 for international/local calls and entering access code #3161276.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 2,612,278 2,650,675 11,135,115 11,737,065 Cost of sales 1,969,984 2,096,235 8,425,463 8,793,639 Gross profit 642,294 554,440 2,709,652 2,943,426 Selling, general and administrative expenses 473,560 493,362 2,119,716 2,003,438 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,636 — 877,744 695,771 Operating income (loss) 167,098 61,078 (287,808 ) 244,217 Interest expense 17,376 14,601 77,514 51,938 Other (income) expense, net (3,911 ) 10,008 (10,813 ) 8,386 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 153,633 36,469 (354,509 ) 183,893 Income tax expense 14,205 2,917 84,862 158,110 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 139,428 33,552 (439,371 ) 25,783 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (60 ) 96 145 536 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 139,488 33,456 (439,516 ) 25,247 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.19 0.53 (6.90 ) 0.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 63,683 63,534 63,657 63,826 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.18 0.52 (6.90 ) 0.39 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,938 63,792 63,657 64,062





Other Financial Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 296,322 241,718 1,329,229 669,153 Less: Capital expenditures 240,364 150,658 612,929 580,742 Free cash flow $ 55,958 91,060 716,300 88,411 Depreciation and amortization $ 154,215 159,014 630,327 595,464





MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642,550 509,623 Short-term investments — 158,000 Receivables, net 1,874,656 1,904,786 Inventories 2,551,853 2,793,765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 535,158 528,925 Total current assets 5,604,217 5,895,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,993,166 4,661,178 Right of use operating lease assets 428,532 387,816 Goodwill 1,159,724 1,927,759 Intangible assets, net 875,383 857,948 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 498,847 390,632 Total assets $ 13,559,869 14,120,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,001,715 840,571 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,035,339 2,124,448 Current operating lease liabilities 108,860 105,266 Total current liabilities 3,145,914 3,070,285 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,701,785 1,978,563 Non-current operating lease liabilities 337,506 296,136 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 745,528 757,534 Total liabilities 5,930,733 6,102,518 Total stockholders' equity 7,629,136 8,017,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,559,869 14,120,432





Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 993,739 987,699 4,300,107 4,307,681 Flooring NA 912,049 945,959 3,829,386 4,207,041 Flooring ROW 706,490 717,017 3,005,622 3,222,343 Consolidated net sales $ 2,612,278 2,650,675 11,135,115 11,737,065 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 41,505 69,033 (166,448 ) (236,066 ) Flooring NA 74,605 (28,950 ) (57,182 ) 231,076 Flooring ROW 67,137 35,902 69,727 340,167 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (16,149 ) (14,907 ) (133,905 ) (90,960 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 167,098 61,078 (287,808 ) 244,217 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 4,988,347 4,841,310 Flooring NA 3,909,943 4,299,360 Flooring ROW 4,051,647 4,275,519 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 609,932 704,243 Consolidated assets $ 13,559,869 14,120,432





Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 139,488 33,456 (439,516 ) 25,247 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,591 49,701 129,323 87,819 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — 1,218 4,476 2,762 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,636 — 877,744 695,771 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (4,652 ) 9,231 87,824 54,231 Release of indemnification asset (107 ) — (2,957 ) 7,324 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position 107 — 2,957 (7,324 ) Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — (12,838 ) (10,168 ) European tax restructuring (9,999 ) — (9,999 ) — Income tax effect of adjusting items (9,805 ) (9,245 ) (50,038 ) (32,536 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 125,259 84,361 586,976 823,126 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.96 1.32 9.19 12.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,938 63,792 63,892 64,062





Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,001,715 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,701,785 Total debt 2,703,500 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 642,550 Net debt $ 2,060,950





Reconciliation of Net Earnings(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) April 1,

2023 July 1,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 80,276 101,214 (760,289 ) 139,428 (439,371 ) Interest expense 17,137 22,857 20,144 17,376 77,514 Income tax expense 28,943 26,760 14,954 14,205 84,862 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (38 ) 3 (170 ) 60 (145 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 169,909 156,633 149,570 154,215 630,327 EBITDA 296,227 307,467 (575,791 ) 325,284 353,187 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,971 33,682 47,606 5,959 96,218 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting 3,305 1,276 (105 ) — 4,476 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — — 876,108 1,636 877,744 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 990 48,022 43,464 (4,652 ) 87,824 Release of indemnification asset (857 ) (103 ) (1,890 ) (107 ) (2,957 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 308,636 390,344 389,392 328,120 1,416,492 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.5

(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $23,019 for Q1 2023, $7,978 for Q2 2023, ($525) for Q3 2023 and $2,632 for Q4 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,612,278 2,650,675 11,135,115 11,737,065 Adjustment for constant shipping days 1,878 — 20,707 — Adjustment for constant exchange rates 9,987 — 71,553 — Adjustment for acquisition volume (82,669 ) — (389,018 ) — Adjusted net sales $ 2,541,474 2,650,675 10,838,357 11,737,065





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Global Ceramic Net sales $ 993,739 987,699 Adjustment for constant shipping days 12,719 — Adjustment for constant exchange rates 15,521 — Adjustment for acquisition volume (80,321 ) — Adjusted net sales $ 941,658 987,699





Flooring ROW Net sales $ 706,490 717,017 Adjustment for constant shipping days (10,841 ) — Adjustment for constant exchange rates (5,534 ) — Adjustment for acquisition volume (2,348 ) — Adjusted net sales $ 687,767 717,017





Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross Profit $ 642,294 554,440 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 2,829 39,159 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — 1,218 Adjusted gross profit $ 645,123 594,817





Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 24.7 % 22.4 %





Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 473,560 493,362 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (8,507 ) (8,480 ) Legal settlements, reserves and fees 4,652 (9,231 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 469,705 475,651





Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 18.0 % 17.9 %





Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income $ 167,098 61,078 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 11,336 47,639 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — 1,218 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,636 — Legal settlements, reserves and fees (4,652 ) 9,231 Adjusted operating income $ 175,418 119,166





Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 6.7 % 4.5 %





Global Ceramic Operating income $ 41,505 69,033 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,907 1,054 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,636 — Adjusted segment operating income $ 48,048 70,087





Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 4.8 % 7.1 %





Flooring NA Operating income (loss) $ 74,605 (28,950 ) Adjustments to segment operating income (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (1,113 ) 28,174 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (10,250 ) — Adjusted segment operating income (loss) $ 63,242 (776 )





Adjusted segment operating income (loss) as a percent of net sales 6.9 % (0.1)%





Flooring ROW Operating income $ 67,137 35,902 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 7,542 18,411 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up — 1,218 Adjusted segment operating income $ 74,679 55,531





Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 10.6 % 7.7 %





Corporate and intersegment eliminations Operating (loss) $ (16,149 ) (14,907 ) Adjustments to segment operating (loss): Legal settlement, reserves and fees 5,598 9,231 Adjusted segment operating (loss) $ (10,551 ) (5,676 )





Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Earnings before income taxes $ 153,633 36,469 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 60 (96 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,591 49,701 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — 1,218 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1,636 — Legal settlements, reserves and fees (4,652 ) 9,231 Release of indemnification asset (107 ) — Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 159,161 96,523





Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Income tax expense $ 14,205 2,917 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position (107 ) — European tax restructuring 9,999 — Income tax effect of adjusting items 9,805 9,245 Adjusted income tax expense $ 33,902 12,162 Adjusted income tax rate 21.3 % 12.6 %

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation; more or fewer shipping days in a period and the impact of acquisitions.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, legal settlements, reserves and fees, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up from purchase accounting, release of indemnification assets, the reversal of uncertain tax positions and European tax restructuring.

Contact:

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

(706) 624-2239