Moishe Mana’s Mana Common Steams Forward with Revitalization Plans For Miami’s Flagler District

Moishe Mana’s Mana Common moves along with revitalization plans for Miami’s Flagler District with five buildings currently under construction.

—

Moishe Mana’s Mana Common moves along with revitalization plans for Miami’s Flagler District with five buildings currently under construction. The visionary entrepreneur intends to transform the neighborhood into a global hub for tech and innovation, connecting North and Latin American markets. The vision comes from a thoughtful intent to support commercial development in the downtown core as the demand for office and retail spaces in Miami increases.

“This is a legacy project that will fulfill Henry Flagler’s original vision for the city,” says Moishe Mana, CEO of Mana Common. “We’re excited to take the next steps towards realizing its future.”

The first building on track for completion by 2022, the Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub located at 155 S. Miami Ave., began construction at the end of 2020. It will feature 137,000 square feet of built-to-suit office space tailored for large-scale tech and innovation companies, along with 6,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. Mana Properties, Mana Common’s real estate division, has also begun demolition at other sites including Flagler Station at 48 E. Flagler St., 76 E. Flagler St., 8 S.E. 1st St. (site of the future Flagler Gardens), and Flagler Studios at 145 E. Flagler St. The current construction makes way for new ground-up developments renovating the Flagler District corridors, including public gardens, ground-floor restaurants, commercial and office space and new residential towers.

“We’re excited to witness the progress and energy of this neighborhood being reborn,” says Mana, the largest landowner in Miami and Downtown. “The Flagler District will be the best neighborhood in America. We’re committed to hand-curating the best possible members of the community for that purpose.”

Mana Common is building in a phased process to rehabilitate the area while maintaining its character and attracting marquee tech and business companies. The revitalization platform is responsible for securing a partnership announcement with Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley global tech accelerator program which will also have a tenancy in the Flagler District. Additionally, Mana has been a major supporter of the Flagler Streetscape Revitalization project, a $27 million renovation effort, which is set to deliver the first phase of the project by the end of 2021 in time for the Miami Mural Festival and Flagler Street Art Festival during Miami Art Week.

About Mana Common

We believe that truly integrated neighborhoods, where residents can live, work, and play, are the wave of the future. As such, the divisions of Mana Common reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Culture, Commerce, Technology, Property, Agriculture, and Social Impact.

The name, “Mana Common,” originates from our belief that our world is becoming more and more connected. Rather than focusing on our differences, our shared humanity gives us common ground, common decency, and common knowledge upon which a truly thriving community ecosystem must be built.

Using the Mana Common process, we begin building community ecosystems long before any construction begins and continue to nurture them long afterwards. This allows for rapid, meaningful, permanent vitality for a neighborhood.

Contact Info:

Name: Alice Teodoro

Email: Send Email

Organization: Power Collective

Phone: 786.888.4549

Website: https://powercollective.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/moishe-manas-mana-common-steams-forward-with-revitalization-plans-for-miamis-flagler-district/89052577

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89052577