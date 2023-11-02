Molfix Diapers Picks Up Sought-After Awards For The Second Consecutive Year At The BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards!

Molfix Is The Winner For The BabyTalk Readers' Choice Awards 2023 Best Diaper Pants & Diaper Tape Category

Molfix, Malaysia’s preferred brand of baby diapers, repeated its winning streak this year at the recent BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards, bagging two main titles for baby diapers, namely Best Diaper Pants and Best Diaper (Tape). Delighted, adoring cheers could be heard from all around for the lauded brand as its representatives made their way to the podium to accept the awards.

Molfix Senior Brand Manager, Ms Connie Ng (left), and Marketing Manager Ms Joanna Wong represented the winning diaper brand at the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 ceremony.

Organised by BabyTalk Malaysia magazine, the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards reaches consumers all over the country as it honours the top brands of products and services associated with pregnancy, baby, children, and parenting. The annual event has been taking place since 2012 and has grown to become an esteemed platform for validation of quality and performance from those whose opinions matter the most, the readers/consumers. Hence, it is a trusted testimonial representing the collective votes of products and service users, a discerning lot who value quality, reputation, and excellence.

The announcement of winners last month was held at the Setia International Centre, KL Eco City, on the 27th of September, placing Molfix among the brands of products deemed as top choices of our conscientious, quality-savvy readers.

Molfix Diapers originated from Turkey in 1998, and is used in over 100 countries. Molfix Natural range is made up of unique ingredients, such as the super-absorbent Bamboo Fibre layer, which is only found in this particular diaper brand to date. The diapers are found to have a dryness level of up to 14 hours. All sizes of Molfix Natural Diapers also contain organic cotton, for babies' ultimate comfort. The Molfix Extra Dry range, also a favourite among parents, comes with an extra dry layer which keeps a baby's skin dry and comfortable day and night.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Molfix were Joanne Wong, the Marketing Manager of Hayat, and Senior Brand Manager Ms. Connie Ng. "Molfix has been in the Malaysian market for close to two years now. We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious award from BabyTalk & MamaPapa for the Best Tape Diapers and the Best Pant Diapers for two consecutive years," Ms. Joanne Wong stated during the Awards ceremony. Ms. Connie Ng added, "We are grateful to all the parents who have supported us and will continue to serve more moms and babies."

About Molfix

Molfix, a brand of baby diapers, originated from Turkey in 1998 and has since been trusted by mothers in over 100 countries. It made its debut in Malaysia almost two years ago, and has quickly grown to be a popular diaper brand in the country. It is available in two ranges, namely Natural and Extra Dry, and has two variants to offer; Tape diaper and Diaper pants. The award-winning diaper brand was created following the belief that every baby deserves to enjoy the most comfortable diapering. Hence, Molfix has never failed to put a smile on the faces of mothers who use it for their babies. For more information on Molfix, please visit: https://www.molfix.com.my.

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk is Malaysia's top baby, pregnancy and parenting magazines which first hit the bookstores way back in 2012. It has been a faithful companion to thousands of parents and parents-to-be, offering up-to-date advice on countless topics and subjects which are of importance and of relevance to them. Its interesting and informative contents have been indispensable to both new and experienced mothers, updating them on the latest products and services, as well as expert advice by professionals. Now an integrated media comprising digital, print and social, BabyTalk continues to be the go-to media for mothers seeking essential resources on all things baby, kids, pregnancy and parenting, allowing them to make informed decisions that positively impact them and their families. For more information on BabyTalk, please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com.

