Momcozy Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Its SpeciallyDesigned Maternity Product Lines Which Blend Comfort & Utility

As people begin to prepare for another busy holiday shopping season, Momcozy is excited to announce Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that will be available exclusively on momcozy.com . The brand, affectionately known as 'moms' best companion', has crafted special offers to help new moms have an extra festive holiday filled with comfort and convenience.

“Momcozy is thrilled to deliver on our commitment to moms by offering incredible deals on our diverse range of products,” said a brand representative.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Momcozy is proud to offer the following exclusive deals :

● A 20% site-wide discount using code BFCM

● A 30% discount on bra orders over $79

● A free Kneading Lactation Massager with orders over $259

● A free 4.3-inch baby monitor with orders over $699

● 25% off new products, including the V2 Wearable Breast Pump, YN46 Nursing Bra, and BM01 Baby Monitor from November 24-25 only

As moms prepare for the winter holidays, Momcozy is offering customers a chance to enjoy substantial savings on some of their most in-demand products.

Momcozy’s popular V2 Wearable Breast Pump provides the ultimate in comfort and convenience, including lightweight pump motor, powerful suction, 27 customizable modes, and whisper-quiet operation.

Moms can pair the V2 Wearable Breast Pump with the YN46 Nursing Bra, an item that is heralded as a 'must-have' by Momcozy moms who report loving its 360° support around the breasts. The bra is gently supportive, anti-drooping, and accommodates fluctuating breast sizes and pumping needs.

The BM01 Baby Monitor adds an essential element for nursery preparation–the safety and visual monitoring of baby. This model of baby monitor features a 1080p full HD camera with a 5” clear display, and secure non-wifi hack-proof technology.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Momcozy invites moms and those who love them to embark on a journey of savings and comfort. Shop Momcozy’s exclusive deals only at its official website.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

