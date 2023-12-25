Momcozy Bras Help Moms Start 2024 off With Incredible Comfort and Support

Momcozy, a world-renowned maternity and baby care brand endorsed by 3 million moms, has been committed to providing best-in-class bras for moms from pregnancy through motherhood. As the year of 2024 approaches, Momcozy is thrilled to announce its New Year sale on all its bras to help moms start 2024 off with incredible comfort and support.

December 25 through December 31, shoppers can enjoy 30% off bra orders above $79 on Momcozy’s official website. In order not to overload moms with too many choices, Momcozy curates a special list of bras that match their different needs.

HF018: Ideal bra for moms with large busts

The HF018 Nursing and Pumping Bra , specially made for moms with large cup sizes, features a mesh design on the front that stretches to accommodate large busts well, adds style, and improves air circulation to keep moms cool. It works with wearable and non-wearable electric breast pumps. Adjustable straps make it easy for moms to find the most secure fit. Clasps are easy to unhook and hook with one hand for convenient nursing. A nursing pad and band extender come as standard.

CozyFitClasp: Innovative hook array for the snug fit of pumps

The CozyFitClasp Nursing and Pumping Bra boasts an innovative design of three hooks on one strap and two on the other. Moms can easily adjust the hook and eye closure to provide a secure fit for their wearable breast pumps of varied sizes, delivering optimal pumping comfort. Meanwhile, the new design enables moms to adjust the bra to adapt to their changing breast sizes during their breastfeeding journey, making the bra perfect for everyday wear.

YN21 & YN46: For elevated comfort, support and convenience

The award-winning YN21 Nursing bra bagged the gold at the Mom's Choice Awards. With the ultra-soft fabric bonded seamlessly thanks to a no-sew craft, the YN21 nursing bra offers so gentle touch on the skin that you can barely feel it. Wireless and stretchy, it easily adapts to changing breast sizes during pregnancy and breastfeeding without digging in. Convenient clasps allow mothers to open and close the bra with one hand to nurse their baby. Sharing the same features as the YN21 nursing bra, the YN46 nursing bra offers more support resulting from the added Jelly Strip that molds the cups lightly and gently lifts the breasts. These two versatile nursing bras can be used as pumping, sleeping, and everyday bras.

“Every mom deserves a cozy motherhood. Part of our commitment is delivering more and more quality maternity bras of innovative design to make their lives so much easier during pregnancy and postpartum.” Said a brand representative.

Visit Momcozy’s official website to explore its full lineup of bras.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

For press and media enquiries, please contact Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com

Contact Info:

Name: Anna Jiang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Momcozy

Website: https://momcozy.com/



