Momcozy Celebrates Successful 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' Event

Momcozy, serving over 2 million moms worldwide with acclaimed products like its hands-free breast pumps, recently celebrated its successful "Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms" event in collaboration with Alicia Samone Photography.

In the spirit of this year's World Breastfeeding Week's theme – "Make a difference for working parents," the event's success, coupled with the launch of its Breastfeeding Support Program, underscores Momcozy's enduring commitment to empowering breastfeeding moms in all aspects of life.

Held in the serene backdrop of Scottsdale, AZ, the gathering provided a platform for more than 300 attending mothers seeking guidance, community, and a deeper understanding of breastfeeding. At the event, attendees engaged in comprehensive dialogue surrounding breastfeeding challenges, and in an interactive Q&A session with seasoned breastfeeding experts. Attendees also participated in the 'gASP I’m Breastfeeding' group photo, an initiative championed for over a decade by local photographer Alicia Samone.

The event also saw the launch of Momcozy’s Breastfeeding Support Program, aimed at fostering a circle of support for breastfeeding mothers. Attendees also reveled in live Momcozy product showcases and were treated to delightful prize giveaways.

The ambitious Breastfeeding Support Program stands as a move towards creating a more supportive world for moms. The initial and primary component is the Lactation Consultant Scholarship fund which will reimburse exam fees for mothers who have taken and passed the IBCLC —International Board Certified Lactation Consultant—exam in 2022 or 2023. Recipients will be selected in January.

This initiative is born out of a commitment to fortifying the breastfeeding space. By reimbursing exam fees for participants, Momcozy looks forward to amplifying the work of moms helping other moms through professional guidance and assistance.

"As a dedicated brand to motherhood, our aim is to infuse every interaction with 'cozy power,'" stated Momcozy's Marketing Director Ivy Gao. "We're about more than just products; we're about crafting lovingly designed solutions, fostering expert-led conversations, building a community for moms to bond, and sharing educational resources."

Echoing this sentiment, an attendee shared, "Being able to connect with other mothers and see Momcozy's support and initiatives like the Breastfeeding Support Program, are game-changers for moms like me."

