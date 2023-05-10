Momcozy expands US footprint and prepares for Europe expo

Momcozy showcased its latest and greatest products for moms and babies, including its wearable breast pumps, nursing pillows and pumping bras at the ABC Kids Expo on May 3-5, 2023.

—

Beloved moms brand Momcozy , founded in 2017, has just exhibited its product range at C302, the ABC Kids Expo, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino Convention Center on May 3-5, 2023. The ABC Kids Expo is North America’s only premier juvenile products B2B gathering.

At the Expo, Momcozy showcased its latest and greatest products for moms and babies, including its wearable breast pumps, nursing pillows, and pumping bras, which attracted a large traffic of visits from industrial wholesalers, experts, and influencers.

Momcozy products have been top sellers in their categories for three consecutive years on Amazon. With each product line, Momcozy serves countless mothers. The company has a strong focus on product research and development, listening carefully to the needs of millions of moms around the world.

At the exhibition, Momcozy has invited some full-time mother influencers to share their product user experiences and their own understanding of motherhood with other moms. Such genuine interaction between them has sparked great interest from the expo attendees who have started to get to know Momcozy.

Athena, Momcozy's founder & CEO, was also there to thank mothers' love of the brand and engage with customers face-to-face at the exhibition to listen to their opinions and experiences. Athena has shown a tremendous amount of delight at the expo. To her, interacting with Momcozy’s customers face-to-face is a great way to get to understand their preferences and needs regarding the products. She also expressed that it was a wonderful opportunity for Momcozy to build a more community-based relationship with its customers.

In addition to ambassadors and attendees, Momcozy also received high attention from professional clients such as government procurement agents. During the expo, Momcozy welcomed nearly 50 companies from different countries, including the United States, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Panama, Russia, Canada, etc. They all showed strong interest in the brand and products, and some customers even confirmed their orders on-site! One government procurement agent even specifically requested Momcozy's products, which helped to increase the brand's recognition in the professional market.

At the exhibition, Momcozy's S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump ，became among the most popular products, with efficiently-wearable and comfortable design. Other products such as the lactation massager, YN21 nursing bra, pregnancy pillow, and video baby monitor also received enthusiastic responses from consumers, with many purchasing directly at the booth, praising the quality and service of Momcozy.

Overall, Momcozy achieved great success at the exhibition, demonstrating the growing recognition and support for the brand and its products. This can be attributed to Momcozy's persistent commitment to listening to customers' voices, including one-on-one communication. By soliciting and acting on customer feedback, Momcozy is able to develop products that meet the needs of modern mothers. By focusing on cozy designs and continuous innovation, Momcozy has become a top choice for mothers around the world. As the brand continues to grow, Momcozy remains committed to its vision of becoming the "best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood."

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

Learn more: http://www.momcozy.com

Contact Info:

Name: Mavis Chen

Email: Send Email

Organization: Momcozy

Phone: 1-855-322-1777

Website: http://www.momcozy.com



Release ID: 89097146

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.