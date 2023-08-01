Momcozy Kicks Off World Breastfeeding Week with Unbeatable Discounts

Moms can enjoy 20% sitewide discounts, and a special 30% discount on nursing and pumping bras on Momcozy's website from August 1st through August 7th.

With this year's mantra of 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms', Momcozy, trusted companion brand of over 2 million moms worldwide, is kicking off World Breastfeeding Week with 20% sitewide discounts, and a special 30% discount on nursing and pumping bras. Upholding its reputation as a one-stop-shop for maternity solutions, the sale is live on Momcozy's official website from August 1st-August 7th.

Inviting moms to be 'cozy moms' in every aspect of their lives, this week-long sale offers real support through reliable, practical, and comforting products:

Pump with Freedom

Breastfeeding moms can enjoy discounts on Momcozy's range of hands-free breast pumps, featuring the versatile M5, efficient S12 Pro, and enduring S9 Pro. These thoughtfully designed pumps offer moms the support to go about their day with freedom, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

Empowering Essentials

The sale also extends to a plethora of essential parenting tools for the home. With a 5000mAh battery and crystal clear large display with night vision, moms can rest assured with Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor. Likewise, Momcozy's Natural Bamboo Diapers' antimicrobial properties can minimize diaper rash, a boon for moms in keeping their little ones comfortable and happy.

Comfort and Support Wherever You Are

Moms can also experience Momcozy's top-rated bras at a 30% discount for purchases over $74 (cannot be combined with 20% discount). Including the Seamless Ultra Soft Nursing Bra, Seamless Floral Push-Up Nursing Bra, and the 4-in-1 Hands Free Heavy Duty Pumping Bra, moms can enjoy the best in comfort, support and convenience while nursing, pumping, or even just enjoying their day.

"Breastfeeding poses challenges beyond feeding, but in everything moms do." said a Momcozy representative. "We want to lend our support this World Breastfeeding Week and beyond by giving moms empowering resources during this journey, so they can be 'cozy' in every aspect of their lives."

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

