Momcozy Speaks up for All Moms on Mother's Day: Just Be a Cozy Mom

Momcozy is launching a special campaign for Mother's Day to encourage mothers to be not only a "Good Mom" but also to be a "Cozy Mom", and a "Cozy Her".

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is launching a special campaign for Mother's Day on May 8th. In an effort to support moms worldwide, Momcozy is encouraging mothers not only to be a "Good Mom" but also to be a "Cozy Mom", and a "Cozy Her". Their newly released TV commercial, themed Cozy Power by Momcozy, features the voices of real moms, is quickly spreading across the world.

Millions of moms and KOLs are backing Momcozy's message, expressing that they feel deeply resonated, inspired, and empowered. They shared their hidden uncozy moments and spread support to those moms in need of help under the topic of #CozyPowerbyMomcozy and shared their views of "Cozy Mom" and "Cozy Power".

Momcozy has gone a step further by displaying moms' inner voices to countries across the globe, which were shown at Times Square in New York and Citadium in Paris. Also, they are delivering the Cozy Power in the street interviews worldwide by sharing real moms' desire: Just be a Cozy Mom.

As another important way to get closer to Momcozy's audience, Momcozy is making its presence known in the industry by actively participating in events worldwide. Recently, the company attended major exhibitions, including the ABC Kids Expo in the United States, The Baby Show ExCeL London, and The Baby Show Manchester Central in the United Kingdom, among others. Momcozy is excited to continue engaging with partners and customers on a global scale. Their participation in these events is more than just a marketing strategy; it's an opportunity to connect with families and better understand moms' needs. By doing so, they can continue to innovate and provide the best products and services to support moms on their parenthood journey."We see and care about the un-cozy state that many moms are in," says Momcozy's Marketing Manager Ella. "We appreciate all the moms who choose Momcozy to be their companion through the whole journey of motherhood – from pregnancy to childbirth, breastfeeding, and weaning. This Mother's Day, we're encouraging moms to not just be good mom but to look after themselves and be cozy."

Momcozy has a long history of supporting moms, from participating in World Breastfeeding Week in 2021 to launching the Parachute Care Program in February 2023. This Mother's Day campaign is a beautiful tribute to the vital role that mothers play in society. The message of "Just Be a Cozy Mom" goes beyond a catchy slogan; it's a powerful reminder that mothers deserve to prioritize their own well-being while raising their families, it's a representation of Momcozy's values and commitment to supporting moms worldwide, making them a brand that moms can trust and rely on.

Moms seeking cozy connection and inspiration can follow the campaign hashtag #momcozy, #cozypowerbymomcozy, #cozymom, #cozycare.

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

Centering around wearable breast pumps, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to accompany moms through their pregnancy and early motherhood in a more comfy and convenient way, making it the choice of Gen Z and millennial moms. Among Momcozy's product portfolio, its wearable breast pump is the best-selling one in the category of electric breast pumps in North America. Numerous of its popular and classic products like nursing bras have been recognized as online Bestsellers several times in a row since launch.

Momcozy has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

For more information, please visit: www.momcozy.com

Shop now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QXLHPLX

