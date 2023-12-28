Momcozy Unveils Top 5 Nursing and Pumping Bras of 2023, Deemed Favorites by Moms

As a trusted brand that understands that being a mother is an incredibly rewarding, yet challenging, journey Momcozy has released an array of nursing and pumping bras that offer unparalleled comfort and support for changing breast sizes during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Each unique design is crafted meticulously, ensuring that mothers receive the care and confidence they deserve.

As 2023 comes to a close, Momcozy proudly presents its top 5 bestselling nursing bras, deemed "mom favorites". Each bra brings moms the comfort, practicality, and style they deserve

Mom’s favorite nursing bras: YN21 & YN46

The award-winning YN21 nursing bra prioritizes comfort for a mom’s breastfeeding journey. Its buttery-soft fabric cuddles mom’s bust without irritating their sensitive nipples and stretches to accommodate the changing breast sizes for the right fit. The seamless bonding and wireless design ensures no digging into the skin, offering comfortable wearing that you can barely feel.

The YN46 nursing bra , as the upgraded version of the YN21 nursing bra, is ideal for moms who want enhanced support without compromised comfort. It features the ripple-like Jelly Strip that gently lifts the breasts and provides full-breast support. The clasps are easy to open with one hand, making breastfeeding a breeze.

Mom’s favorite 2-in-1 nursing and pumping bras: YN12, HF042, HF018

The YN12 nursing and pumping bra features one-handed nursing access and pumping with standard flanges and wearable breast pumps. With its fixed paddings within the wire-free cups, this bra delivers full coverage of the breasts and fits in a comfortable snug way without being restrictive. The althleisure, sporty design of the YN12 makes it perfect for everyday wear in and out of the house

The HF042 nursing and pumping bra boasts the same Jelly Strip design as the YN46 nursing bra, lifting your breasts gently and comfortably. The bra works with both wearable and non-wearable breast pumps to free up mom’s hands for multitasking. The sturdy liner with a reinforced Y-shape opening keeps the flange secure and in place. With the ability to unhooking the clasp with one hand, moms can easily pull the stretchy liner aside for skin-to-skin breastfeeding.

The HF018 pumping and nursing bra answers the call of moms with large busts. The unique mesh design not only bespeaks style but also excels in accommodating large cup sizes compared with regular fabric. Extra heat produced during nursing dissipates quicker through the holes of the mesh, keeping moms cool. As a perfect combo of nursing and pumping bras, the HF018 integrates seamlessly into a mom’s daily life delivering the ultimate convenience.

Momcozy is committed to designing a complete lineup of bras for moms to wear during pregnancy and breastfeeding to make motherhood as cozy as possible. The ranges will continue expanding in the coming year. To discover more choices, visit Momcozy’s official website .

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

