Momcozy’s Award-Winning Nursing Bras Takes the Spotlight in 2024

—

Momcozy, a brand loved by moms globally, is the gold standard of apparel for maternity and breastfeeding. The mom and baby brand empowers women and has a strong presence in over 40 countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK. Momcozy is a trusted choice for more than 3 million moms and has sold 5 million bras since its inception in 2018.

The brand is committed to excellence and has earned numerous awards for its products. Its revolutionary Classic - Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra YN46 has taken the spotlight in 2024. Nursing mums love the bra because it offers comfort and convenience, two things every mom needs. It’s made with buttery-soft fabric and features four “jelly gel” strips to offer 360-degree support for breasts. YN46 is an attractive nursing bra for moms that helps them feel confident and feminine.

The seamless nursing bra has won three prestigious awards in 2024: Mom's Choice Awards 2024, PBC Awards 2024—Best Nursing Bra, and Bizziebaby Awards 2024—Gold. Mom's Choice Awards honor excellence in maternity and nursing. The brand describes the YN46 bra as a seamless floral push-up nursing bra that perfectly supports breasts without a wire.

The Positive Birth Company, PBC, chose YN46 as the best nursing bra of 2024. PBC has been named parenting brand of the year for two years running and features multi-award-winning products in different categories. It awarded the bra the prestigious prize because it’s comfortable to wear, offers 360-degree support to breasts, and makes breastfeeding fast and easy.

The YN46 seamless nursing bra also scooped gold in Bizziebaby’s Awards 2024 in the breastfeeding and pregnancy lingerie categories. Bizziebaby is a UK brand that offers informative product reviews by real mums. One mom who tested the bra said, “The YN46 nursing bra is incredibly comfy and of very good quality. It’s nicer than the average nursing bra and makes me feel like I’m wearing something more attractive. It is very comfortable, and I feel fully supported.”

Pregnant and nursing moms can buy the YN46 nursing bra on the product page or visit Momcozy website for more solutions.

In addition, Momcozy proudly presents an array of esteemed accolades garnered this year, including the prestigious Parents’ Picks Awards 2024 bestowed upon the Multi-Function: Seamless 4-in-1 Pumping Bra YN12 . Furthermore, the Classic - Ultra Soft Nursing Bra YN21 is a testament to excellence, having claimed victories at both the Made for Mums Awards 2024 and the Bizziebaby Awards 2024.

Momcozy is a great companion for pregnant and nursing moms globally—from pregnancy through early motherhood. The brand always puts moms first and fully supports them as their body needs change. It makes thoughtfully designed products that fit moms’ bodies and personalities.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Rikka Lin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Momcozy

Website: https://momcozy.com/



Release ID: 89127197

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.