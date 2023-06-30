Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: 46 teams and 50 boats for the 10th edition

MONACO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A top-level meeting between professionals and students to build an advanced Yachting. It is the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (5th-8th July), the meeting for alternative energy sources to power the maritime industry bringing engineering students and professionals together to present their latest innovations. In this landmark 10th edition, organised by Yacht Club de Monaco, will partecipate forty-six teams from 25 nations, including 31 universities for around 50 boats. "The goal remains to stimulate creativity to design eco-friendly propulsion systems and share the experiences and knowledge acquired," says Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

As one aim is to exchange on sustainability year-round in open source, the event has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2014. With the support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, as well as Credit Suisse, Bmw and Sbm Offshore, the event involves leading players in the yachting industry such as shipyards Oceanco, Ferretti, Sanlorenzo, Lürssen, Monaco Marine and Palumbo SY Refit.

Actually, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge started on Thursday 15th June with the first Live Career Day, an online networking session that kick started initial contacts between yachting professionals and the upcoming generation of engineers as part of the Job Forum. Its two-pronged objective is to meet a growing demand by students looking for internships and engineering jobs and meet the expanding needs of the industry. Recruiters are therefore looking for budding young talent with proven technical abilities. For example, renowned Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo has developed through its subsidiary, Bluegame, a 10m long hydrogen-powered foiling boat with a maximum speed of 50 knots and a range of 180 nautical miles which will be used for the next America’s Cup.

Also present is Malizia-Seaexplorer, the new IMOCA of Team Malizia founded by YCM Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi, which will be in the Principality for the first time on 4th July 2023, with Pierre Casiraghi on board as well as Boris Herrmann and the whole team, having completed The Ocean Race round the world in stages with crew, a distance of 32,000 nautical miles.

