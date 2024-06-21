Monarch Equity Capital Berhad Signs MoA with DR.IP Strategy Partner of Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education to establish Strategic Partnership

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad Signs MoA with DR.IP Strategy Partner of Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the DR.IP Strategy Partner of Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education to develop joint academic programs and courses in financing. This initiative aims to enhance students' understanding and skills in financial management and related areas. The collaboration is facilitated by Dr IP (iTrademark Sdn Bhd), a strategic partner of both Monarch Equity Capital Berhad and the Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education.

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, a private capital firm, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO investments, and financial solutions. This partnership aligns with Malaysia’s vision to encourage more entrepreneurs to compete globally. The nation recognizes that for its people to be truly empowered, they must have the means and support to create and innovate. Malaysia has placed significant emphasis on creating an environment where micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can flourish, knowing that this approach is key to fostering economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad will offer specialized courses to students at the Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, focusing on financial education that aligns with Monarch’s expertise. This initiative is made possible through a partnership with Dr IP, which is responsible for assisting and coordinating the assessment of the program to ensure that all standards and certification criteria are met. This strategic partnership ensures that students receive education from a reliable source with a proven track record.

Speaking about this strategic partnership, YM Tunku Prof Dato' PMgr Sr Dr Fauzi ibni Almarhum Tunku Seri Indera Setia Tunku Dato' Abdul Malek Al Haj, the Executive Chairman of Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He stated, "Through Monarch Equity Capital, students have the opportunity to learn valuable techniques from experienced financial advisors. This partnership further endorses the credibility to assuring students of the highest standards in their education."

Datuk Francis Chong Han Kwang, Founder and Director of Dr.IP, said, "We are glad to facilitate this partnership between Monarch Equity Capital Berhad and the Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education. This collaboration marks a significant step in providing students with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the financial sector."

Mr. Mohd Zaki, Manager of the Corporate & Communication Division from Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education, commented, "UM is happy about this upcoming strategic partnership as it aligns with our vision to educate more students and prepare them for the real world. This collaboration will help us achieve our goal of fostering innovative and skilled professionals."

About Monarch Equity Capital Berhad

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a private capital firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO investments, and financial solutions. The company is committed to facilitating the growth and success of ASEAN enterprises on the global stage.

About Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education

Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education is adopted the concept of “Lifelong Education” by offering various educational and training program for all levels of society.

