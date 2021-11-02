SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While it looks like Singaporeans may have more exciting plans for Christmas this year, few are probably going to enjoy themselves as they did before the pandemic.

Through a survey conducted by Traveloka on Singaporeans' festive appetite, it's surprising to note that while 90% of Singaporeans love spending time and exchanging gifts with their loved ones between Christmas and New Year, 100% of surveyed respondents are planning to spend less on food, shopping and gifts, staycations and attractions and tours.

Here's why.

Despite the nation's big-big love for food, Singaporeans are now seen sacrificing more on the things they love with 11% reducing their food expenses to less than S$300 today.

today. 59% are expecting to spend less than S$500 for personal shopping and Christmas gifts.



Money talks: COVID-19 has tightened the purse strings of Singaporeans

This is not all.

Prior to the latest announcements of Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) extensions, Traveloka found that more Singaporeans (63%) are now choosing more affordable staycations to cure their travel bug. In comparison to 14% who used to spend above $1000 on lavish staycations, only 8% remained. And when it comes to exploring, more Singaporeans are turning to domestic attractions and tours that cost them less to fuel their need to travel.

With new options to travel overseas, holiday planning and gift shopping may be even more challenging for those who want to enjoy both a great holiday and festive celebration.

In preparation of giving Singaporeans the festive break and celebration they deserve, Traveloka has prepared a big year end sale to ease holiday expenditures and allow Singaporeans to enjoy what they love most - dining and shopping.

From 28 October until 11 November 2021, Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp presents the 11.11 Super Lifestyle Sale with daily deals worth up to S$1,111 on Hotels, Flights, Attractions and more. Special deals combinable with SingapoRediscovers[1] Vouchers which can be used until 31 December 2021 will also be offered in the sale. And to top it all off, eleven lucky top spenders who have made the most purchases on Accommodations and Attractions on the Traveloka App during the sale will each win S$1,100 worth of dining and shopping vouchers.

Leading to the 11 November finale, from 28 October to 10 November, special vouchers up to S$1,111 will be given out daily to players of Catch! Traveloka, Traveloka's rewarding in-app game. While on 11 November, two limited-time virtual Grand Bazaars will offer exclusive deals on highly sought-after hotels, attractions and tours from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Hundreds of vendors will be participating, which makes this the perfect opportunity to grab great deals for all your travel needs.

Prioritizing safety during this period, Traveloka is committed to encouraging strict adherence to health protocols outlined by the government. Customers are also allowed to book ahead and only choose the stay or use date period later, whenever it is convenient for them.

Start your festive preparations now with the Traveloka 11.11 Super Lifestyle Sale to enjoy big savings worth up to S$1,111 daily and stand a chance to win dining and shopping vouchers worth S$1,100 to help you cover your gift shopping and year-end celebrations. All these deals are available at https://trv.lk/superlifestylesale1111sg and the Traveloka App.

