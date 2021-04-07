MoneyGram Announces Three-Year Extension to Partnership with SBI Remit in Japan

For over a decade, MoneyGram and SBI Remit have delivered innovative and affordable money transfer services to meet the evolving needs of their combined customer base through both digital and walk-in channels

TOKYO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced a three-year extension to its partnership with SBI Remit Co., Ltd., one of the Company's key partners in Japan. For over a decade, MoneyGram and SBI Remit have delivered innovative and affordable money transfer services to meet the evolving needs of their combined customer base through both digital and walk-in channels. As MoneyGram continues its expansion across the Asia-Pacific, this extension marks a key milestone for MoneyGram in the region.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with SBI Remit for three more years as we continue to expand across the Asia-Pacific and enable more customers to send and receive money to and from family and friends around the world," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram Global Chief Revenue Officer. "Through strategic partnerships with companies like SBI Remit, we continue to focus on customer experience initiatives as well as enhancing options to meet the evolving needs of consumers."

"MoneyGram became our first international remittance partner in November of 2010, and we are extremely excited about a renewed relationship with our trusted brand partner," said Nobuo Ando, Representative Director of SBI Remit. "At SBI Remit, we have extended options for customers to deposit cash on to their Remit cards. Through services like this, we will continue to offer customers in Japan more convenience sending money back home through MoneyGram."

To celebrate this milestone, MoneyGram and SBI Remit will launch a special promotion for customers. SBI Remit customers who transact through MoneyGram before March 31, 2022, will have a chance to win a cash prize from a total prize pool of JPY1,200,000. There will be 10 winners per month, and each winner will receive JPY10,000.1

To use MoneyGram service with SBI Remit, senders can register on the SBI Remit website at www.remit.co.jp. Senders can then deposit funds into their SBI Remit deposit accounts at Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and Resona Bank. Deposits can also be made through SBI Remit cards at Japan Post Bank ATMs or Lawson Bank ATMs or can also be made through cash from FamiPort at any Family Mart location throughout Japan.

MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

1Terms and conditions apply

