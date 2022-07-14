'Mongolian Pride' showcased at Naadam 2022

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Naadam festival is taking place under the banner of 'Mongolian Pride,' with a series of events being held in the nation's capital of Ulaanbaatar.

Celebrations of the Mongolian national holiday – which run throughout this week – are focusing on Mongolian citizens, Mongolian nationality and the future of Mongolia, with displays showcasing nomadic culture, the Mongolian language and Mongolians whose success has become renowned the world over.

Highlights during this year's Naadam festival include:

A State Grand Honoring Concert at the Central Cultural Palace and in Sukhbaatar Square, which took place on Sunday

A fine art exhibition entitled 'Beautiful Mongolia', taking place at the Art Gallery of the Union of Mongolian Artists from 28 June to 17 July

Photography exhibitions showcasing 'Mongolian Pride', which took place from Saturday to Tuesday

The Cultural Naadam Festival, which also took place on Monday and Tuesday

A military parade by state soldiers, which took place on Sunday

Opening and closing ceremonies (on Monday and Tuesday respectively)

This is the largest celebration of Naadam since 2019, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict quarantine guidelines and a vaccination drive that has ensured that 70% of the Mongolian population is now fully vaccinated have enabled a return to normal this year. These measures have also delivered a significant boost to the Mongolian tourism sector since the start of 2022.

Coinciding with Naadam 2022, Mongolia is celebrating the 2230-2231st anniversary of the New Regime, the 815-816th anniversary of Great Mongolia, the 110-111th anniversary of Mongolia's Independence Declaration and the 100-101st anniversary of the Public Revolution.

At Monday's Opening Ceremony, President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh said: "The National Naadam Holiday, inherited from our ancestors, is a symbol of the existence and independence of the Mongolian state, the unity and freedom of the Mongols, their history, values, cultural heritage, spiritual heritage, and the invaluable cultural asset of humanity."

Also commenting, Mongolia's Minister of Culture, Nomin Chinbat, said: "With Naadam celebrations disrupted for the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme for this year's festival marks another major milestone in Mongolia's return to normal.

"Whilst Naadam once again provides an opportunity to celebrate Mongolia's unique culture, language and heritage, this year's celebrations also allow us to look to the future and how Mongolia and Mongolians are increasingly making a mark on the world stage."