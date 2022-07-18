Monitask Launches Blog Post Explaining How To Reduce Upwork Fees

—

Freelancing has increased exponentially thanks to specialist websites aimed at connecting clients with freelancers. Currently, in the US market alone, more than 30% of the workforce consists of freelancers. And, globally, Upwork is one of the leading sites championing company-freelancer connections.

While Upwork offers a valuable service, one of its biggest downsides is the financial burden the platform places on companies looking for freelancers. Between the site’s processing fees and additional charges – for example, when posting a job or paying a freelancer– using Upwork regularly can have a significant negative impact on companies’ budgets. While these fees are necessary to the degree that they enable Upwork to properly vet freelancers and ensure that companies hire qualified professionals who can deliver on their briefs, they also lead to companies spending a significant portion of their budget on using the platform.

According to a recent Monitask blog post, however, it is possible to mitigate many, if not all, Upwork’s fees. Some of the post’s recommendations include working with freelancers who offer lower rates or using Upwork’s alternative payment options. There is also the possibility of moving freelancer-company tasks off the platform entirely – but T&Cs apply.

For companies looking to reduce Upwork-related costs, it’s important to remember that ‘you get what you pay for’. While reducing fees and hiring freelancers willing to work at lower rates can result in immediate payoffs, companies still have to monitor whether or not a freelancer’s work is of a high quality and that they’re not possibly outsourcing work to unvetted third parties or committing plagiarism to meet deadlines.

It is, therefore, necessary for companies using Upwork to not only avoid paying unnecessary fees for services but to be willing to accept certain fees associated with a better guarantee of hiring a professional and gaining quality outputs.

Contact Info:

Name: Tom McSherry

Email: Send Email

Organization: Monitask

Website: https://www.monitask.com/en/



Release ID: 89078384

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.