Monitask Validates The Importance Of Employee Buy-In On Productivity Monitoring Software

Most managers appreciate the benefits of productivity monitoring software and the place it holds in the modern work environment, with approximately 60% of global companies having already installed such software. The same cannot, however, be said for the average employee.

Recently, calls have been made to adjust the laws in places like the EU and UK to address employees’ concerns around monitoring software’s impact on privacy and worker autonomy. Other countries are similarly seeking ways of protecting workers in the digital workspace and considering the role monitoring software plays in this regard. And lawmakers and employee advocates are rightly wary of the technology, as there have already been documented cases of companies abusing monitoring software.

But, productivity tracking software also offers incredible value, particularly for companies operating on work-from-home, hybrid, or freelancer-based models. For one, these tools can greatly assist managers with workflow, performance reviews, and time management. For another, such software can help workers themselves see where and how they’re using their time, and in what ways they might personally improve their activity and output and align with company goals.

Companies like Monitask who develop monitoring software are well aware of their technology’s benefits and potential for abuse, and believe that it is not the technology itself, but rather how companies use their software that can mean the difference between positive and negative outcomes. For this reason, Monitask urges employers to be wholly transparent with their staff about what data will be collected and why. It is only by being upfront and consulting with employees directly about the use of monitoring software that companies can ensure employee buy-in.

Once employees are on board, companies must hold up their end by using the software responsibly and solely for the purposes accepted by employees and which are in line with updated labour laws.



