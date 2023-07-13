Monk Tech Labs Unveils TheOfficeMonk, Revolutionizing the Future of Commercial Real Estate

Monk Tech Labs launches an innovative commercial real estate management software - TheOfficeMonk

Monk Tech Labs, a leading software company in the real estate industry, announced the launch of its latest innovation, TheOfficeMonk. This groundbreaking software will transform the commercial real estate (CRE) sector by digitizing portfolios and enhancing the tenant experience within them.



Highlighting the vision, Ajay Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Monk Tech Labs,"The global pandemic has reshaped the way we work, with hybrid models becoming the norm and flexibility becoming essential to corporate strategies. In this transformative phase, we recognize the need for adaptability and innovation. Hence we have introduced TheOfficeMonk, to empower the CRE sector to thrive in the post-pandemic era."



TheOfficeMonk offers a suite of services organized into three key modules.



First, the CORE module enables landlords & operators to track leases & streamline property management efficiently. Second, the OPS module focuses on digitizing operations & maintenance activities via a mobile app. Lastly, the CIRCLES module provides an app designed for employees in office buildings, empowering them to effectively manage their relationships with the office space and their co-workers and fostering a productive and harmonious work environment.



TheOfficeMonk is built explicitly for two key segments: coworking spaces and office parks. It has been co-built with early customers for almost a year and is already used to manage 50,000 CRE seats. It is also integrated with various products, including access control hardware, digital twins, food court solutions, and many others, to provide customers with a complete solution.



Monk Tech Labs boasts more than 100 clients across 15 countries in the residential sector through their first product TheHouseMonk which helps grow and manage residential portfolios. In 2021, Monk Tech Labs announced a strategic investment of $5M from Aurum Proptech to fuel its expansion. Listed in BSE and NSE, Aurum Proptech is building an integrated proptech ecosystem. In May 2023, Aurum Proptech announced its acquisition of Nestaway, a home rental marketplace in India.



With its expertise and forward-thinking solutions, Monk Tech Labs is well-positioned to shape the future of the CRE industry in a post-pandemic world.

Visit Monk Tech Labs and TheOfficeMonk's official websites for more information.

