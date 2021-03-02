Monopar Partners with Seasoned Medtech Executive to Explore the Potential of MNPR-101 as a uPAR Imaging Agent in Cancer Surgery

WILMETTE, Ill., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has entered into an agreement with serial medtech entrepreneur, Andrew Cittadine, to explore over the next few months strategic and developmental options for MNPR-101 as an intraoperative imaging agent in bladder cancer surgery as well as other cancers.



Mr. Cittadine is an experienced healthcare executive with a track record of building new businesses from concept through acquisition, including successful exits of Sensant Corp. to Siemens and American Biooptics to Olympus. Mr. Cittadine was the co-founder and Vice President of Marketing at Sensant Corp., and co-founder and CEO of American Biooptics. Sensant was an oncology imaging startup that developed 3D ultrasound imaging systems, and American Biooptics was a startup that developed an advanced oncology diagnostic test for gastrointestinal cancers. His most recent endeavors include serving as the CEO of Diagnostic Photonics, an imaging systems company for cancer surgeries.

“It is a strong fit,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar, speaking to Mr. Cittadine’s expertise and the recent MNPR-101 bladder cancer imaging data published in a peer-reviewed article in the European Journal of Cancer.

“Mr. Cittadine’s extensive experience in the oncology diagnostics and surgical imaging space combined with his previous successes makes for an ideal collaboration on exploring the potential of MNPR-101,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar.

“The MNPR-101 based imaging agent has shown early promise in in vivo human bladder cancer models. I am excited to work with the Monopar team exploring ways to further the development of MNPR-101, be it through a spin-out, an out-licensing, a partnership, or developing it in-house,” said Andrew Cittadine, MBA.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the lack of any clinical activities to date with respect to MNPR-101 and that preclinical development activities to date have been focused on the treatment of cancers and not medical devices; the inability to successfully spin-out, out-license or develop a partnership, or if developed in-house, the requirement for additional capital to complete preclinical and clinical development of a medical device utilizing MNPR-101, and if successful, commercialization; if funding is available, not being able to develop MNPR-101 for use as a uPAR imaging agent in bladder cancer or any other indications; not being able to ensure volumes of MNPR-101 conjugates can be manufactured and scaled up to meet potential demand; uncertainties about levels of demand if and when a medical device is available for commercialization and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval and commercialization of medical devices. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc:

Investor Relations

Kim R. Tsuchimoto

Chief Financial Officer

kimtsu@monopartx.com

